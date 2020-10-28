Winter's coming, but for some that won't bring them a season.
On Oct. 19, the State University of New York Athletic Conference announced it would be cancelling it's winter sports seasons for the 2020-21 school year, as campuses around the state continue to fight the coronavirus. The SUNYAC joins a long list of conferences that have been adversely affected by COVID-19, specifically at the Division III level.
This move nixes the regular and post seasons, as well as championships events, of men's and women's basketball, indoor track and field, swimming and diving, and men's ice hockey. The SUNYAC affiliate of the Northeast Women's Hockey League — a league comprised of five SUNYAC member programs that house women's hockey programs — also followed suit, cancelling its season on Oct. 23.
Cortland men's basketball coach Tom Spanbauer had already been preparing for unique circumstances around his team, as the fall semester was initially supposed to be a practice-only schedule, with a game slate set to begin on Feb. 1. Rather than full-scale practices, the Niagara Falls native would have held small-group workouts with non-contact drills to comply with NCAA protocols, as the Red Dragons prepped for an adjusted schedule that had schools in East and West regional divisions.
Just the week prior to the these workouts starting, Cortland put a pause on all athletics for the rest of the fall, which was impart due to a spike in COVID cases. As of Tuesday, Cortland has a confirmed number of 62 active cases, as well as 571 cumulative confirmed cases.
With a system in place that allowed his players to train with strength and conditioning coach Phill Wiltshire and his staff, as well as mandatory study halls, Spanbauer's team was unable to rely on these resources.
A month later, the entire SUNYAC season was gone. Until further notice, Spanbauer is playing the waiting game.
"We are waiting on some word as to whether, in the spring semester when we return to campus (and) even though we're not going to have a season, are we going to be able to practice?," said Spanbauer, a Niagara Catholic alumnus and Cortland's all-time wins leader. "And if we do practice, what will those practices look like? That decision hasn't been made yet."
Despite the Red Dragons' 2019-20 season wrapping prior to the proliferation of COVID, Spanbauer shared that his team lost out on nearly two months of spring workouts, due to the Cortland students being forced to stay home after spring break. This has led the Western New York native to believe that it will set his players back in terms of development.
One aspect to consider now is how recruiting has been affected. Spanbauer and his staff have mostly been withheld from traveling to visit recruits in person since the spring time, which is compounded by the fact that there were limited recruiting events taking place throughout New York State, let alone in the country.
Although he was able to travel to Pennsylvania for some events, the opportunities to see up-and-comers were far and few between.
Spanbauer is eager to see what type of precedence the SUNYAC has set, as he anticipates other D-III conferences following suit. One thing he couldn't anticipate, however, was breaking down a decision like this with his team.
"Obviously probably the No. 1 emotion that immediately comes to the forefront is disappointment. Everyone's very disappointed," Spanbauer said. "And it's a situation where, in athletics, it's something that you're not used to; not being able to control your own destiny. In athletics you typically control your own destiny at all times, because you try to control the things you can control. And in this situation, this is a situation where no one has any control over the factors determining whether we play."
Spanbauer shared how this decision made him think of his seniors and fifth-year players that may never get another chance to play competitively again. One of which was senior team co-captain Ben Walters, who would have been able to take advantage of getting a season back after not making the varsity team as a freshman.
Now with the lost season, the Starpoint alumnus is solely focusing on his Master of Science degree in exercise science and graduating in the spring.
The Lockport native wasn't necessarily blindsided by the call, but he did think it was rather premature, with the season being four months away and camps not expected to begin earlier than Jan. 1.
Walters isn't sure what his basketball future looks like, but he feels there's some "unfinished business" left between him and the hoops. Whether it's for a rec league or a pro league, he's staying ready by keeping in the gym.
This coming spring may put him in an odd position, though. Either extend his playing career or enter into the workforce.
"I know there's leagues around (NYS) that are lower-level pro, but if that's an option I'll be willing to explore that," said Walters, who raised his scoring average nearly seven points from 2018-19 to last season and was a sharpshooter with over 50 made threes. "But like I said, if I start working and get a career then I'll follow that. ... I think my mom said it best; 'God closes one door for you, it opens up another one for you right away,' so wherever it goes that's where it's gonna take me."
The virus has taken affect on his basketball career, but Walters thinks it'll have "waves" of effects for years to come, which he believes will have a trickle down on the current roster, recruits and more.
Back here in WNY, Buffalo State women's hockey player Sarah Jackson has also had to come to grips with a lost season. The Niagara Wheatfield alumna had been walking on egg shells since the NEWHL delayed the start of the season until January back in August.
But her worst fears were confirmed and she's still not sure where to go from here.
"Honestly it was only a week ago when I found out and it still hasn't hit me yet," said Jackson, who would have been entering her sophomore season with the Bengals. "Like I don't want to believe that it's and it's just really unfortunate. I do, though, understand their decision to keep everyone safe. However, I think they should have delayed the season longer, rather than cancel it all together."
The most surprising thing for Jackson and the team was seeing the move come with such a low infection rate throughout the state. As of Tuesday, no county in NYS has a rate higher than 1.9% over a seven-day rolling average.
Last season, Jackson dealt with what many freshman student-athletes do, which was adjusting to the new level. Although she got seldom ice time, the Niagara Falls native called the 2020-21 season "my big year to prove myself" to head coach David Dee.
But now she could have a layoff that started in February 2020 and may end in late 2021, if the coronavirus is under control by then. Jackson's saving grace is that having an extra year of eligibility allows her to wrap up her playing career at Buff State, while working on her master's degree in childhood education.
Jackson has already been affected by COVID this year, as the USA Hockey camp she was going to work at was cancelled due to a numbers spike in the summer. And even though she was willing to adjust to protocols and would have worn a mask on the ice, all her preparations for the season were for naught.
Her only hope is that the season is reconsidered.
"I've literally been playing hockey ever since I was five, so I've worked my entire life to fulfill my dream of being a college hockey player," Jackson said. "And now here I am and I can't even play hockey."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.