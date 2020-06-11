Crocker will swim for Division 1 Bonnies

AMHERST — The record board this week on the south wall of the Lockport High School Natatorium pretty much says it all, when it comes to Lions' senior Mark Crocker.
“Those people, those names up there, I looked up to them ever since I was in first grade training here,” Crocker said poolside on Wednesday, while formally announcing his commitment to attend Division 1 St. Bonaventure University this fall on a swimming and academic scholarship.
Joining Mark for a brief ceremony on Wednesday afternoon at LHS were his parents, Mark and Amy Crocker, along with Lockport athletics director Todd Sukdolak.
“Ever since I was a kid, I was always in love with swimming and being in the pool or water, so I want to thank my parents for getting me into swimming back when I was in first grade at DeSales, not thinking anything of it,” Crocker said.
“I just remember one day specifically. I was up in the bleachers here with one of my old friends and I remember looking up at the 50 freestyle record and I said, ‘Oh wow, 21.6 seconds. That's crazy! How did anyone ever go that fast?’ ”
Flash forward a little more than a decade later and Crocker has broken so many LHS, pool and league records, there's a hole in the school's swimming record board big enough to drive a semi though it (while the school awaits 10 replacement panels with Crocker's name and new records on it).
Among them are Brad Brunne's 42-year-old 50 free record he once admired. Another record Crocker surpassed was Nick Revelelas' 100 butterfly NFL mark of just under 52 seconds that was 32 years old. Crocker and Lions' teammate, senior diver Jake Minnick, were the only boys swimmers from the Niagara Frontier League to qualify for states in the 2019-20 season.
“Mark has left a lasting brand on our program and will go down as one of the most successful and accomplished swimmers in school history,” said veteran Lions' swim coach John Sullivan.
“He has established three new Lockport High School Records, the only swimmer I am aware of who has ever held that number at any given time. He broke records that were 42 (50 Free), 32 (100 Fly) and 26 (100 Free) years old. Whenever we talked about what it would take to break a school record it was always in the context of placing in the top 3-5 at the NYS Championship Meet. This is exactly what Mark did in the 100 Fly this past season.”
Sullivan said Crocker ramped up his practice intensity in each of the previous four seasons and spent a considerable amount of time independently in the weight room over the past 12 to 15 months that had a dramatic impact on his performance.
“He is a student of the sport and we used a lot of video analysis to break down his swims and find the areas in which we could maximize his improvement,” Sullivan said.
“We went into the year knowing he had lots of front end speed, and then designed workouts to sustain that speed and delay fatigue in the final portion of his races.”
Sullivan added that not only is Crocker accomplished in the pool, but he's an outstanding student as well.
“He is well grounded and wants the best for his teammates,” Sullivan said.
“He loved swimming relays, because it was an opportunity to work together to make everyone better and have the relay unit be better and faster than the sum of its parts. St. Bonaventure is getting a very talented swimmer who is still incredibly hungry to improve and I think we will continue to see great things from him with the Bonnies.”
Crocker wanted to thank his parents for getting him involved in the sport and all his coaches throughout the years, including Mrs Murphy, Tim Menges his YMCA coach; and Scott Vandersell who coached his club team, the Tonawanda Titans.
“And of course I want to thank Mr. Sulllivan, who was my coach through it all and saw all my races. It's crazy to be standing here now, thinking that it's over.”
Crocker said Bonaventure was not among his first college choices at first, “but one day it just clicked, I like the program and I'm glad I made the choice to go there.” Crocker said he'll major in business and marketing with a minor in finance.
Crocker is one of 14 student-athletes who've been added to the 2020-21 Bonnies' men's swimming roster by head coach Skip Nitardy. The others are Andy Zhu, Lucas Dekaney, Sean Rorke, Jaxon Kaster, Kyle Gluck, Maxwell Murray, Michael Pietrucha, Patrick Heldreth, Teddy Murphy, Tommy White, Zachary Titus, Jeffrey Settlemyre and Zyad Morsy.
"This is a large, but very talented recruiting class," Nitardy said.
"We knew we had big shoes to fill with the seniors that we graduated this year and are very proud of the class we've put together. This class will add depth to almost all our events across the board and they will also continue to add to our already very diverse roster. Beyond their talents in the pool and on the boards, we fully believe their personalities and work ethic will immediately mesh with our returners. Each and every one of these guys will bring another unique aspect to our team and we are looking forward to getting them on campus. With this being a large group, we expect next year will be a lot of fun."
Crocker said in future years, he wants to be remembered at LHS for his personality, as much as his records.
“I'd like to be known as a person who wasn't just a leader, but someone who pushed others to be their best,” Crocker said.
“I can't thank my family and friends enough for this opportunity, and my girlfriend, who's really supported me in training.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.