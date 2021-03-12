Daemen excited to get NCAAs underway

Detoured on their NCAA tournament trips last March, the Daemen basketball teams are thrilled to be back in the brackets. And proud to showcase their home floor on the big dance stage.
Daemen is hosting this weekend’s women’s Division II NCAA East Regional, and the No. 2 seed Wildcats (12-2) will make their long-awaited tournament debut with a semifinal game against third-seeded Georgian Court (9-1) at 6 p.m. today. The regional final will tip-off at 8:45 p.m. Monday at Lumsden Gymnasium.
“It’s huge for us to be able to host an NCAA regional, and it’s really exciting for Daemen College,” said women’s basketball coach Jenepher Banker, the former Grand Island High School coach. “We are super excited about the hard work from everybody in our athletics program that went into making this a reality.”
Coach Mike MacDonald’s men’s team also earned a No. 2 seed in the East, maintaining its NCAA tournament standard for a third year despite undergoing a roster renovation due to graduations, opt-outs and injuries. The Wildcats (8-5) will face third-seeded Bloomfield (7-3) at 8:45 tonight in Albany, the hometown of Daemen’s All-American center Andrew Sischo.
Fans won’t be admitted at D-II NCAA regionals, but games will be livestreamed via DaemenWildcats.com and YouTube.
Top seeds have normally been regional hosts in past tournaments, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, eight sites were pre-selected the opening round games in this year’s event, which has reduced its field from 64 to 48 teams.
“It will put Daemen College on display to a whole new group of people,” MacDonald said.
MacDonald, a senior associate athletics director for external relations at Daemen, praised the department’s work, notably AD Traci Murphy, along with Jeff Sage, assistant AD for sports medicine and performance, Alexis Wayne, director of operations and communications, and Mike Miranto, senior associate AD for operations and communications.
Miranto, the former North Tonawanda basketball standout and men’s basketball assistant coach, produces and provides play-by-play commentary for Daemen’s livestreaming broadcasts, which MacDonald called “Division I level,” in quality, among his other duties.
“They have done a great job getting this venue ready to host,” said MacDonald, the former Canisius and Medaille coach. “A lot of schools didn’t want to do it. Daemen has stepped up and shown we are willing to put in the work.”
The Daemen women won their first East Coast Conference championship in Banker’s fourth season on the bench in 2020 and were seeded seventh in the East region. While gathered for breakfast at a hotel in Garden City, N.J., they learned the NCAA tournament was canceled.
A sense of unfinished business lingered throughout a season during which Daemen was ranked as high ninth in the country. They are currently ranked 15th by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and 16th in the D2SIDA poll.
Returning to the dance was always the goal, but the Wildcats’ perspective has been changed by the pandemic.
“Last year, we had one goal, and that was to go to the NCAA tournament,” Banker said. “This year, we had more than one goal. And our first goal was just to play a game. …
“We had to be grateful for the opportunity to play. We’ve had to not get frustrated if something happens with our team or another team.”
On the men’s side, the 6-foot-9 Sischo leads the country in averaging 13 rebounds and is second in D-II averaging 27 points but otherwise “we have a whole new team in a lot of ways,” MacDonald said.
Already needing to replace four 1,000-point scorers in the starting lineup, the Wildcats endured 10-day pauses during preseason and right before the schedule was to tip-off in January that disrupted their development. Seven players opted out of playing this season, including Niagara County natives Ryan Bradley and Trevor Book, both rotation players a year ago. A few more have sustained season-ending injuries, including freshman Justin Hemphill, the All-WNYer from O’Hara.
“If you would’ve told me that we were getting a bye and the second seed in the East,” MacDonald said, “I wouldn’t have believed it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.