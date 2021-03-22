Daemen men, women face No. 1 seeds in Elite Eight

In tandem step this March, the Daemen Wildcats are the only local basketball teams still dancing.
As the lone NCAA Division II school to reach the national quarterfinals in men’s and women’s basketball, Daemen continues its historic postseason run this week among the Elite Eight.
“It’s unchartered territory for us,” men’s basketball coach Mike MacDonald said. “It’s kind of cool that Daemen are the last two teams in Western New York playing for a championship right now.”
Coming off the first East regional title victories for either team, the Wildcats are bracketed with the top overall seed in both NCAA tournaments.
Coach Jenepher Banker’s women’s team, ranked among the top 16 nationally with a 14-2 record, will play 20-0 Lubbock Christian, the 2019 national champion, at 6 p.m. today at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.
The Daemen men (10-5) tip off at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. against West Texas A&M (17-2), the winningest team in any NCAA division over the past three seasons.
“Any time you play a No. 1 seed, you are playing the best of the best,” MacDonald said. “And we are really playing the best team.”
The Lubbock Christian women are “an incredible team,” Banker said, comparable to a Division I opponent.
“This team, I’m sure, would beat many Division I teams,” Banker said.
The Wildcats have embraced every opportunity to take the floor in this virus-plagued season, but they won’t be just happy to be there at this stage in the postseason, even with injured star Tiara Filbert unlikely to play.
“As we’ve seen with the Division I men’s tournament, anything can happen on any given day,” Banker said. “Our message is: don’t worry about the seed. Get locked in and ready to play, and ready to compete.”
Banker came to Daemen with championship experience, having coached Grand Island High School to seven sectional championships, four regional titles and a trip to the state semifinals. That team was led by her daughter, Kallie, now one of the Wildcats’ assistant coaches.
“I’ve coached at all levels, Division I, II, II and high school,” said Banker, a former assistant at Iowa State and Canisius, and head coach at Penn State Behrend. “Oddly enough, they are very similar. You get in the championship games and you need to be locked in and your players need to believe.”
MacDonald went to the NCAA tournament as a Canisius assistant in 1996, and three times as coach of the D-III team at Medaille. But in beating East Coast Conference rival and national power St. Thomas Aquinas for the regional title, MacDonald got his first chance to cut down the nets in seven seasons as a Wildcat.
“It’s unusual, but it’s been an unusual year for us in many ways,” MacDonald said. “It shows the commitment that our whole leadership team at Daemen has made, not only to athletics but to the sport of basketball, men’s and women’s. No matter what level you are at, Division I, II or III, all of this stuff starts at the top.”
