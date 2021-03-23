Dates set for summer's Porter Cups

The 62nd Men's Porter Cup will be held July 21-24 at Niagara Falls Country Club, the tournament's executive committee announced last Thursday.
Last summer was the first since 1959 with no Porter Cup, as organizers were forced to cancel the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are thrilled to be bringing the tournament back after a one-year layoff due to COVID," tournament co-director Dena Armstrong said in a statement. "Invitations have gone out, and we are expecting another really good field this year."
The committee also announced the women’s tournament will be held June 2-4 and the Senior Porter Cup will tee off Sept. 8-10.
Each of the three tournaments will be open to spectators.
“We feel that with all three tournaments being spread out across the entire golf course, we will be able to adhere to any social distancing guidelines that may be in effect at the time” said Michael Vitch, the tournament’s other co-director.
The annual qualifier for the Men's Porter Cup will be held July 19 at Niagara Falls CC. Anyone with a handicap of three or less is eligible to enter for a fee of $190. The top eight finishers earn a spot in the big tournament.
To register for the qualifier, visit golfgenius.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.