Defense, ground game fuel UB upset

AMHERST — Coach Lance Leipold challenged the University at Buffalo football team to respond after being “punched in the mouth” in last week’s loss at Liberty.
The Bulls rose off the mat and swung back at Temple on Saturday, relying on their running game and an opportunistic defense in a resounding 38-22 victory at UB Stadium that evened their record at 2-2 and restored confidence heading into next week’s Mid-American Conference opener.
“It’s a huge boost,” Leipold said afterward. “Morale was down a little bit last week and rightfully so. We got it handed to us.”
“Really challenged the group a little bit,” Leipold added. “They accepted that and worked hard and I’m really proud of the way they played.”
Two-touchdown underdogs against a Temple team that beat nationally-ranked Maryland last week, UB overcame an early deficit and scored 31 straight points in winning for the ninth time in its last 10 home games.
“Nothing that happened in this game is surprising for us,” said safety Joey Banks, who returned an interception for a 43-yard touchdown to put UB ahead 38-10 early in the fourth quarter. “We knew we were going to come in here and handle business. We were laser focused all week.”
“I stressed that we have to be relentless, committed and have pride in what we do every play,” said defensive captain Ladarius Mack, whose first quarter strip sack led to UB’s go-ahead touchdown early in the second quarter.
Coming into the game with no interceptions on the season, the UB secondary that struggled against Liberty last week picked off Temple quarterback Anthony Russo three times.
“We played as a unit, played as a team,” Banks said. “No one was out there being selfish, trying to make plays on their own. We let the plays come to us. It started up front. They were causing havoc up front, which trickled down to the secondary. The quarterback was just throwing money out there and we were taking it.”
Including a bad punt snap on Temple’s second possession, the takeaways gave UB drive starts at the Owls 7 and 19 in the second quarter, and the 23 early in the third. The Bulls punched into the end zone each time. They also put together a 14-play, 84-yard drive that ended in a touchdown late in the first half.
UB’s defense, which played without injured starting linebackers James Patterson and Kadofi Wright, allowed a 45-yard touchdown drive following Matt Myers’ interception on the opening series, but held Temple to minus-21 yards over the remainder of the first half.
Temple finished with 31 rushing yards, the fewest by a UB opponent since a 2013 win over Connecticut.
“They played outstanding today,” Myers said. “It really helped a lot and made it a lot easier going 20 yards instead of 80 yards.”
The Bulls ran on 58 of their 73 plays and finished with 217 yards on the ground, right around their weekly average that ranks No. 1 in the MAC. Jaret Patterson led the way with 133 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. Kevin Marks had 72 yards and a touchdown on 22 runs. Dylan McDuffie picked up 15 yards on his only carry.
Myers went 9 of 15 passing for 62 yards and netted three rushing yards and a score on five attempts.
“Against a team like Temple, our theory was if we could establish a running game, use clock when we can, try to get the game to the fourth quarter and find a way to win it,” Leipold said.
True freshman kicker Jackson Baltar made a 52-yard field goal, tied for the second-longest in UB history, on his first career attempt, showing the potential to shore up one of the Bulls’ major weaknesses over the past few seasons.
The long field goal gave the Bulls a lift after another momentum-shifting sequence when Temple appeared to return a fumble for a touchdown that would’ve put UB in a 14-0 hole early in the first quarter. The fumble was reversed on replay and the Bulls took control of the game from there.
UB begins defense of its MAC East division title next week at Miami.
“Our goal was to win the MAC championship regardless of what our record was in non-conference play,” Myers said. “It definitely means a lot to the team to get this win and get back in the win column. It felt great after a week when we knew we needed to correct a lot of things. It definitely gives us a lot of confidence going into conference play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.