Demos: My favorite moments from 2019

First off, I'd like to thank everyone who has made this year so special for me. Your first year in any new profession should be expected to be remembered, but especially when it's doing something you've dreamed of doing your whole life. To be honest, I couldn't ask for a better way for my first year to have gone.
Let's take a look back and discuss some of my favorites from my first year of coverage:
• Having freelanced for the paper last winter, I was able to get to know some of the people I'd be working with before I even knew it. One of those first few assignments for me was watching Roddy Gayle Jr. lead the Lewiston-Porter Lancers back to Buffalo State in the sectional playoffs. It's one thing to be watching a four-star recruit bloom in front of your eyes. But it's another when you truly know a kid and his family.
Knowing Roddy Sr. and the family even since I was a kid, it gives me joy seeing what little Roddy has become. The coolest part? He's only a sophomore! Many, many more buckets should be coming and even more Division I offers are well on their way, too.
• Speaking of Gayle, seeing him Jalen Bradberry and Willie Lightfoot together on ESPNU and Mars Reel's 'The Falls' documentary was another big moment, especially growing up here and knowing the Niagara Falls basketball legacy. In the midst of this doc coming out, I got the chance to interview Niagara Falls High School alum and former Syracuse basketball star Paul Harris.
I've always dreamed of working with big-time athletes, but having been such a huge 'Cuse fan as a kid, this was one of my more surreal moments.
• I got to see several championship performances this first year, and a specific team that came to mind was the group of Lockport track and field stars that shined at the state meet. I know I'm supposed to remain subjective in a moment like that, but as a former Lion's T&F athlete, I can say I enjoyed watching my alma mater show up on a big stage.
• Another championship team that came to mind was the Niagara Power, the summer league baseball team that rostered 11 D-I players. And to see what Arthur "Ted" Stenberg IV was able to build with Jeff Ziemecki — to be able to put together a loaded roster, shake off some early season struggles and injuries and to really dominate the New York Collegiate Baseball League for the majority of the season, it really is a testament to the diligence those kids and those two men brought to the field every day.
Also seeing what executive director Patrick Tutka did for the team, as well as giving students the opportunities he does in running the organization, is one of the coolest things I've ever seen a sports management program do at just about any school.
• In terms of my high school coverage, being able to see my first state championship from a bird's eye view was a pretty sweet deal, too. Especially considering the fact that not only did the Grand Island boys volleyball team win its first title in program history, but also the first team state title in school history.
Hats off to head coach Bill Schultz, Bill Wieberg, Zach Cramer, Tom Shemick and the rest of the guys. It was fun interviewing some of the guys on WGR 550 as well, and one can only hope that the Vikings make another run come 2020 after a perfect 19-0 season.
• Being able to cover Wilson's football season was awesome for many different reasons, but I really want to point out how great it was being able to see how strongly a community can support a team making a run. They might be small in numbers, but I'd be hard pressed to say the Lakemen faithful aren't as strong as any in the area.
Traveling to New Era Field and watching them play there was great, as any Buffalo Bills fan could imagine. Plus, being able to do my favorite story of the year — checking in on Wilson's three Mahar brothers prior to the sectional title game — will be one I cherish for as long as I'm in this industry.
• I try my best not to single out too many athletes when it comes to team sports, but seeing what Joe Carlson did this season for Starpoint football was special. I loved being able to cover a humble, hard-working athlete, and to see him recognized as a Connolly Cup candidate was a proud moment.
Particularly because the Cup's committee asked my opinion on whether or not he should be on the ballot too. I made damn sure to pound the table for a kid that, in my opinion, was the best receiver in all of Western New York.
• I know my focus is high school, but it was cool being able to jump outside the box a little bit with times like me visiting my alma mater of St. John Fisher to interview Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds and head coach Sean McDermott as they closed out training camp. Or going back to my first school in the University at Buffalo and interviewing head coach Lance Leipold and Starpoint football alums Aaron Chase and Tajay Ahmed, and even interviewing Shaq Lawson while he conducted some charitable efforts in the Cataract City.
We shall see what other stories like these I can cook up for 2020.
• Last but not least, being able to launch the GNN Sports Podcast was dope, too, giving us the platform to get stories out that can't always fit on the pages of our paper. Whether it was interviewing our Niagara County products on the state championship Canisius team, chatting with Doug Ames and others about the unified sports world, or even our players of the year podcast with Mackenzie Franks and Peyton Siegmann, having a new form of media to get messages out was more than what I could ask for.
I know we have taken a little hiatus from it, but we have a few ideas coming your way for 2020. Stay tuned y'all, happy holidays and I hope everyone's excited for what's to come as we start fresh with this new decade.
For more from sports reporter Khari Demos, follow him on Twitter @riri_demos. Also, tune in to Khari as a guest on Tony Caligiuri's 'Inside High School Sports,' 10 a.m. Saturdays on WGR 550.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.