Demos: This Day in History: NFL Europe

As the years go by, more football leagues seem to fail.
On this day in sports history, the World League of American Football was rebranded as the NFL Europe League and kicked off its season back in 1998. Although the league was founded in 1989 and had been in play since 1991, being marketed with the NFL tag was a key moment in history.
The concept for the league was a spring season where young coaches and players could get the right development before they tried to make their names on the NFL stage. It was essentially the more league for the NFL, which covered the players' and coaches' expenses during their stints overseas.
WLAF had its ups and downs early on, even with 26 of the then 28 NFL teams putting up at least $50K in start up money. Although the '91 and '92 seasons had solid attendance averages of 25,361 and 24,216, respectively, the league was in the red for revenue and suspended play until 1995.
It was disappointing after a strong start; players were making an average salary of $40K and many of the top players were raking in close to $100K. The league even introduced the two-point conversion format that the NFL adopted in 1994, as well as a template for what the NFL's overtime format looks like today, and it had innovative technology like coaches radioing in to their quarterbacks and mounting cameras on player's helmets.
There were also new rules like awarding a team four points for field goals over 50 yards, as well as several mandates to ensure European players were on the field in some capacity.
Once things picked back up in 1995, the league scrapped its 10-team model — six United States teams, three European, one Canadian — to a six-team league, all based in Europe. Things looked to be on the rise, as Fox Sports held broadcasting rights and became co-owner due to its ties with NFL from the 1994 TV deal. With a Reebok sponsorship that'd outfit the league in uniforms and apparel, this relaunch seemed to have valid standing.
But the 1995-97 stretch was marred by inconsistency; the average game attendance dipped to 16,660 in the three-year span, including the London Monarchs being around 10,000 in that timeframe. The league had to make an exemption at London's home games, due to the Monarchs' home stadium only having a field that was 93 yards long (rather than a typical 120-yard field).
Add in an odd system to qualify for the World Bowl, the league's championship game — the host of the title game was the league's first half leader (despite its final result in the standings) and it'd take on either the league's final leader in the standings or runner up — it was time for another shake up come '98.
NFL Europe, which briefly became NFL Europa in 2007, did switch to a 10-game season where the top two teams in the final standings played in the World Bowl. This might have brought a level of intensity back to the field, but there were still problems to come for the league. By 2005, the league had to replace three teams that struggled to generate fan support or revenue.
The average QB and player salaries were down to $18.5K and $13.5, respectively, by '05.
Even under the leadership of President Oliver Luck, the father of former Indianapolis Colts star Andrew Luck, the league was losing around $30 million per season, leading to its folding in 2007. Despite no longer having a full-fledged league overseas, NFL Europe's lasting legacy is the NFL's International Series, beginning in the fall of 2007, months after the Europa shutdown.
Aside from being a ground for experimental rules, NFL Europe provided some big names that you'll recall. Players like Fred Jackson, Kurt Warner, James Harrison, Dante Hall, Jake Delhomme, Brad Johnson, Adam Vinatieri and David Akers, all made the leap to the NFL after their time across the pond.
Even celebrities like Terry Crews and Lavar Ball had stints in the European league.
It's amazing for me to even look back on this league because I remember seeing teams like the Rhein Fire and Frankfurt Galaxy in the old Madden video games.
Seeing this league on the 'On This Day in History' list got me thinking about other failed leagues. I think NFL Europe was so unique because unlike many other defunct football leagues, this was basically the NBA's equivalent of the G League. Even moreso than a league like The Alliance of American Football, which couldn't even get through its inaugural spring in 2019.
Some notable failed leagues include the United States Football League, the Arena Football League, the United Football League and the XFL. There have been many formulas, but all have seemed to fail, one way or another.
The USFL was looking to outbid the NFL for Division I talent back in the '80s, which resulted in stars like Jim Kelly, Reggie White, Steve Young and Herschel Walker coming aboard. Current U.S. President Donald Trump talked league owners into filing an anti-trust lawsuit against the NFL, expediting the league's demise.
The UFL tried to compete with the NFL in the fall, which seemed like a smart idea once the league entered a lockout in 2011. But once NFL play resumed, the UFL stood no match to football's juggernaut.
The AFL was unique due to its shortened field and goal posts, three-downed linemen, running start for one receiver and overall high-paced scoring affairs. But even North America's third-longest running football league succumbed to two separate bankruptcies, dissolving for a second time last fall.
The XFL had as much promise as ever in its second stint, as it seemed to be a much more respected league than it's risque version back in 2001. Some cool rule changes were put in place, like a new kickoff format, or a PAT system that has been discussed by NFL executives.
But it was no match for the coronavirus outbreak, as play stopped after five weeks. Things are hopeful (for now at least) and the league is committed to a return in 2021.
NFL Europe lasted longer than any of these leagues and I think the backing from the NFL was a huge factor in that. Most leagues that tried to compete failed miserably, especially when it came to financial troubles. The same thing was the case for the NFL's subordinates, with "minor league" experiments like the AAF, the Fall Experimental Football League and NFL Europe.
But Europa's track record is much cleaner than many others. Even if its competition isn't the most stout.
