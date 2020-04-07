Demos: This Day in Sports History: AFL football

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. High around 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.