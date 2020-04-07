Demos: This Day in Sports History: AFL football

There must be something in the water with April 8.
There were so many ways I could have taken today's topic. In 1968, MLB's Opening Day was postponed due to the assassination of Martin Luther King. In 1974, "Hammerin'" Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth's career home run record by knocking his 715th out of the park.
The next year, Frank Robinson broke one of MLB's color barriers by becoming the league's first black manager. I could have even picked NFL legend and Buffalo Bills wall of famer Fred Smerlas, who was born April 8, 1957.
But one topic out-shined them all. On this day in 1966, the American Football League selected Oakland Raiders head coach and general manager Al Davis as its commissioner. This one promotion changed the face of football as we know it today.
If you read my column from last week, you'll know that we discussed some of the failed competition that the NFL has had. One omission was the AFL, and that's because this was the one league that actually "won" against the NFL. But like many leagues over time, the AFL had its bumps in the road.
The AFL as we know it today was actually the fourth iteration of the league. After the league's failed attempts in 1926, 1936 and 1940, Lamar Hunt got the hunch to start his own league after rejection from the NFL. Hunt was interested in purchasing the Chicago Cardinals (today's Arizona Cardinals), but the Bidwell family did not want to give up the team, which it still owns today.
Once Hunt, Max Winter, Bob Howsam and Bud Adams were all denied the ability to join the NFL with their own expansion teams by commissioner Bert Bell, Hunt and "The Foolish Club" conjured up their own league. The thought was to bring teams to cities including Seattle, Minneapolis, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York City and Buffalo.
But when Hunt's first pick for the Buffalo franchise, Pat McGroder, turned it down, he had to look in a different direction. Before they knew it, Ralph Wilson cut the ties to his minority interest with the Detroit Lions and was bringing Western New York some Buffalo Bills football.
The final of the AFL's eight teams would land in Boston, birthing what we know today as the New England Patriots.
Although the AFL only began meeting in 1959, the NFL could feel the heat from the up-and-coming league, leading to the latter undermining the former. The NFL initially rejected the idea of expansion, but it switched that stance by grabbing Dallas and the Cowboys for the 1960 season, poaching Minneapolis to create the Vikings for the '61 season and allowing the Cardinals to relocate to St. Louis in '62, keeping the AFL from starting franchises in those cities.
After the Vikings bolted for the NFL, however, Oakland would join the frey to complete the AFL's eight-team lineup.
The league would begin play in the fall of '60, with uneasiness throughout its early years. Although there was the success of Heisman trophy winner Billy Cannon and his Houston Oilers, many teams struggled to draw the right fan support. The league was averaging anywhere from 10,000 to 20,000 in attendance, whereas the NFL was well over 40,000 on average in the early '60's.
This led to financial troubles and eventual relocations. After the AFL took over operations of the team, a new ownership group was sold the New York Titans, before renaming them the Jets. The Chargers bolted L.A. for San Diego and the Texans dipped out of Houston for Kansas City (to become the Chiefs) in order to combat superior markets.
Wilson even had to keep Oakland's franchise alive with a $400K loan after a net $500K loss after its inaugural season.
That's when the new TV money came in, though, as the AFL partnered with NBC to conduct a $36 million broadcasting rights deal in '65. The deal gave the league the funds to lure in players who may have gone to the NFL in years prior.
Whether it was Cannon being drafted by the Oilers and L.A. Rams, Gayle Sayers with the Chiefs and the Chicago Bears, or Joe Namath with the Jets and the Cardinals, the respective leagues ferociously looked to outbid the other. But the AFL did win out by snagging Namath for a then-record $427K contract, which was the type of move that sent shock waves in the football world.
With the AFL looking to expand again by giving Atlanta a team (before the NFL poached it) and then adding Miami's franchise, things would only heat up once Joe Foss resigned as league commissioner in April of '66. The next man up was the Raiders' coach and GM, which brings us back to where we started.
Davis built Oakland up from its dismal origins, so he had the credibility to attack the NFL with a new strategy. Instead of outbidding the older league for collegiate players, Davis would do some poaching of his own by seeking players already on NFL rosters.
Two months later, the AFL had signed seven NFL quarterbacks. The arms race was on.
NFL owners would privately approach AFL owners about a merger from there. It was clearly in the NFL's best interest; the AFL was a flashy, young league that had an exciting, high-paced style that highlighted the passing game, just like the football we see today. Although Davis resigned as AFL commissioner in July of '66 in protest of the ensuing move, the NFL's Pete Rozelle retained his role as commissioner and the two leagues eventually merged, creating the AFL-NFL championship game.
What started as an idea from Charger head coach Sid Gilman — a title game between the AFL's champion and the NFL's champion — became what we know today as the Super Bowl.
The first two Super Bowls were easily dominated by Vince Lombardi's Green Bay Packers, fueling the notation that the AFL was the inferior league. But that's when Namath came back in, famously guaranteeing a win over the heavily-favored Baltimore Colts of the NFL, as he and the Jets upset them in Super Bowl III.
What followed was the addition of the AFL's Cincinnati Bengals, the Chiefs producing another AFL upset with a win over the Vikings in Super Bowl IV, leading to the two leagues combining for an intraconference schedule in 1970. Today that still stands with the respective National and American conferences.
Although Davis' run as AFL commish was short, it was impactful. Who knows what football would be like today if he hadn't been so brash about going at the NFL. Plus, it'd take us hours to discuss just how important the AFL was to football as we know it.
One thing is for sure, though; this never could have happened if Wilson hadn't piggybacked the Raiders back in '61. Like many times before, the Buffalo (and the United States as a whole) community should salute the late, great Godfather of the Buffalo Bills.
