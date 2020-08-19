Despite COVID-19, CTF hosts annual skills camp

WILLIAMSVILLE — In a COVID-19 summer, football camps are scarce. Thanks to Cross Training Football, local kids had two camps to attend this summer.
CTF orchestrated its second football training minicamp of the summer this week, concluding Wednesday at Christian Central Academy. A non-contact skills camp, the emphasis was on the offensive side of the ball with training for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and offensive linemen.
After skills competitions began Monday for the kids in grades 8-12, the camp graduated to flag play for the final two days of work.
CTF's director Mike Masters shared how he and his staff sought out all rules in order to make these camps a reality. Following along with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's coronavirus guidelines, the camp distributed hand sanitizer to the participants, set up socially distanced areas for their belongings and took everyone's temperature before getting on the field.
Aside from the COVID protocols, things have been business as usual.
"Other than that it's just been football. Kids just want to play, they're eager," Masters said. " ... It's so exciting. There's such a joy in them. We haven't had to tell one kid to pick it up. They're so happy to be here (and) everything's full go with them, because it's like 'I have something that I love and I'm passionate about,' and that's important."
With sports like soccer, lacrosse and little league baseball up running at the youth level, Masters was encouraged to get his skills camp back in action. The decline in cases in the state and in the region have also bolstered the staff's ability to conduct the camp.
According to the Buffalo News, Western New York's seven-day rolling average for the virus' positivity rate has been below 1% since June 10.
Two of the participants this week were Lockport's Jason Green Jr. and Jordan Gilliand. The rising sophomores have been able to get some work in at camp, as the Lions have been unable to congregate this summer.
Green, a quarterback prospect projected to play on the varsity this season, will be vying to be the Lions' signal caller of the future. He will be looking to replace Nick Cascia, who is Lockport's program leader in career passing touchdowns and yards, completions and attempts, as well as holding single-season records in each category.
Having taken part in CTF's first camp this summer, Green has enjoyed getting this type of training in before the season. Even if it's uncertain when his sophomore year is set to begin.
"(We're) very blessed to be able to come out here and play and just have fun," Green said. " ... (It's) very beneficial. I've gotten enough time being able to throw to keep my arm busy and just have a good time."
Green has also taken note of the competition he could be taking on this season, as the Lions prep for their first season in Class A-1. Gilliand, a wideout expected to play junior varsity, agreed with his classmate on seeing what players have to offer from other A programs like Kenmore East and Kenmore West.
With the CTF camp being his first real action of the summer, Gilliand was glad to get out and play ball, rather than being bored in the house.
"I love football so it just gives everyone an opportunity to get better," Gilliand said. " ... (This) really just gets me back into form. I know we've just been sitting around the house all summer basically. I think it just really helps everyone get back to normal."
The backbone of CTF and Cross Training Athletics as a whole is character development. Masters knows it was a leap of faith to even come to a football camp during a pandemic, so he commended the kids for possessing "a strong character trait" and having a commitment to their teammates in the face of uncertainty.
If faith, family and football was a person Masters would be a frontrunner for that role. That high-level faith is something he looks to infuse throughout all his programs.
"Kids that come here we want to love on them to give them hope that when we do this camp for hoping that they're not only gonna be a better player," Masters said. "But we're hoping that football may happen. So if we don't have camp, we don't bring any hope, and when there's no hope ... the heart becomes hurt, the heart becomes weaker. So when you bring hope, it brings strength to your heart."
One aspect of the game Masters preached was to protect your teammates through forgiveness and love, even if they were to make a mistake out on the field. As the mantra of "finishing strong" was also a point of emphasis, the CTF camp rewarded players after each day on who brought it the most for each position group from a competitive standpoint and who displayed the best character traits.
CTF's message has always been clear; developing more than athletes. For Masters, this all goes back to a time at a coaching clinic when Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh dropped a gem of knowledge; "If you don't love your team, it's one of two thing: they should not either be playing for you or you shouldn't be coaching 'em."
"Character's the No. 1 thing that helps us to overcome adversity and give you the impetus to be successful in life," Masters said. "I believe that in all my heart. And one of the reasons I believe it is because many great people said it like John Wooden, Tom Landry, Chuck Noll, coach (Sean) McDermott. ... See, we don't understand what love is. ... (CTF's) simple definition is that love is always patient, it's kind, it's willing to sacrifice. If there's no sacrifice, there's no love. And last but not least, it needs to be unconditional.
"Whether they make a mistake or score a touchdown, you need to love 'em either way. And last but not least, when you do that, love will never fail. It will not fail you."
Follow sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.