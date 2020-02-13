Andre Dinger eclipsed the 800 mark this week, highlighting a group of submissions from each of the five local reporting bowling houses.
Dinger's big series came in the Lou Marcantonio Memorial league at Rapids Bowling Center. He had games of 289 and 266 and finished with an 803 set.
Illig threw his 300 during a 749 series in the Midnight Bombers league at Brad Angelo Lanes.
Peterson was perfect in Rapids' Prime Time Pro Shop league. He finished with a 693 total.
ALLIE BRANDT LANES
Murphy Insurance — Becky Austin 199-495, Diane LaSpada 174-169-483, Deanna Crawford 198-476, Lois Bateman 161-456, Darlene Ribbeck 179, Gail Johnson 158, Joette Cascia 157-157.
BOWL-O-DROME
Friday Retirees — Bill Sterner 258-238-681, Nick Vilardo 244-614, John Gabriele 597, Jack Faiola 226-580, Paul Wozniak 228-597, Frank Renda 217-203-579, Tony Kraneyk 204-570, Paul Luick 547, Bob Bedore 538.
Zajac Funeral Home Friday — Steven Conklin 244-278-246-768, Bryce Turri 258-246-268-772, Jimmy Rogers 230-277-265-772, Frank Bellavia 244-268-258-770, John Coram 238-266-257-761 Jerry Casero Jr. 230-263-719, Paul Tatone 258-257-726, Chris Racey 250-233-708, Joe Janas 257-245-707, Mike Terrana 246-257-705, Shawn McKee 236-268-695, Shawn Sterner 236-640, Jake Nowak 233-235-663, Matt Anderson 654, Taylor Maxner 234-236-669, Wade Patterson 257-652, Tony Lucciolo 234-661, Jamie McGhie 257-652, Anthony Luchese 636, Tim Drylewski 253-681, Don Russell 247-229-640, Nick Preisch 247-241-677, Casey Coram 246-234-675, Jon Novak 247-238-680, Michelle Sterner 241-651, Mike Richardson 262-660, Terry Krawec 646, Dan Benjamin 247, Bob Yamonaco 238, Lisa Morabito 237, David Shelton 232, Pete Mamon 234, Joe Luchese Jr. 234, Paul Montani 247, Chris Salciccioli 245, Frank Depaolo 230, Joe DiLaura 247, Frank Novak 243, John Kinney 247, Ron Cirrito 229, Aaron Reid 233, Alan Nicolette 230, David Zajac 233.
Felicetti Concrete — Joe Sardina 267-268-235-770, Gary Scott 248-258-228-774, Mike Scott 268-683, Paul Montani 225-225-231-681, Steve Strack 670, Bill Perna 237-630, Rob Klinger 269-652, Kevin Klinger 236-651, Bill Miller 243, Frank Cooper 242, Dave Harris 236.
Jenelle Messer Esq. Mixed — Frank Zajac 236-228-688, Michelle Sterner 257-642, Andrea Rizzotto 247-223-663, Cathy Paonessa 212-234-628, Bob Gray 210, Steve Mayes 210-211, Bobbi-Lynn Marshall 203, Dillon Snopkowski 235-668, Josh Snopkowski 203, Sheri Reed 190, Donna Klinger 244-582, Rich Washcalus 222, John Gabriele 222, Brenda Chatt 170, Tom Anthony 225, Jarod Powers 222, Marie Muoio 198, Mary Coram 188, Dorothy Atkinson 191-185, Terri Forgione 151, Elaine Bright 182, Sheri Pugh 178, Margo Fritton 200.
Tuesday AM Ladies — Barbara Joyce 160, Karen Panattoni 148, Marie Brigantii 144.
BRAD ANGELO LANES
United Church — Kyle Kraus 289-723, Scott Geist 256-684.
Midnight Bombers — Dennis Illig 300-749.
Nin Angelo Memorial — Brandon Kipp 278-762, Jeff Dio 256-718, Sean Dietz 258-718, Ron Sementelli 266-701, Dominic Germano 688, Kim Wilson 247-231-664, Matt Reale 268, Raynard Bryant 258, Scott Geist 257, Todd Ulm 257, Chris Hutchins 255.
Mantelli Trailer Sales — Brian Johengen 667.
LEWISTON EVENT CENTER
Tuesday Retired — Ed Zalinski 161, Elmer Holstrom 168.
Immaculate Conception — Virginia Bucholtz 209, Sandy Kinney 193, Sue Andrzejczyk 167, Esther Barrick 161, Roseanne Miller 156, Mary Jane Schultz 155, Mary Jane Cosgrove 152, Bob Zambito 230-618, Brian Harold 205-540, Harry Thaxton 189.
Mixed Doubles — Al Mack 233-605, Tammy mack 169, Steve Stumpf 174, Andy Minarcin 225-564, Bill Brown 181, Kevin DaBill 215-612, Bryan McAndrew 204, Paula Alexander 201-520, Ed Olszewski 213-222, Randy Bennion 267.
Wednesday Night Fun — John Pearson 257-279-716, Jordan Willard 218, Jake Bruan 188, Jaimie Connor 162, Lennie Giannini 223, David Reilly 218, Nick Winslow 160, David Ieraci 177, Brandon Ventry 232, Cam Caso 203, Chris Douglas 183, Vinny Gambino 213, John Fabrizio 186, Mike Boss 279-202-651, Chris Merrell 203, Ryan Lilly 223, AJ Depo 212, Larry Stacey 183, Brad Taylor 177.
Friday Retired Mixed — Dot Nortz 255, Al Mack 177, Bob Zambito 190, Ray Coons 174, Brian Schultz 188, Brian Harold 196.
Niagara Sausage — Mike Hoy 258-257-237-752, Jamie Wegener 265-200-215-680, Randy Bennion 196, Eric Sylva 215, Scott Dale 202, Sebby Passanese 220-226-605, Erwin Wegener 216, Shawn Wilkesmore 212, Mason Seger 180, Mike Bevacqua 197.
Saturday Night EOW Party — Cory Piechowski 258-227-679, Dave Hall 200-238-234-672, Angelo Ciraolo 266-214-674, Cari Heath 184, Kristen Costello 214-203-598, Chris Neadow 210, Andy Minarcin 210, Mike Dudkowski 183, Marci Walke 189, Wayne Lynch 220, Tony Ramsey 220, Ryan Cooper 178, Ryan Treichler 176, Kelly Mcnally 222-204, Mike Schmidt 204, Boots Martin 212.
RAPIDS BOWLING CENTER
Tom Walton Memorial — Terry Tyriver 211, Dave Cuddahee 232-625, John D'Aloise 191, Kelly Utnik 225-642, Sam Gariano 248-668, Tony Quaranto Jr. 268-248-731, Scott Tierney 258-660, Jim McNaney 202, Rick Smith 206, Ron Kaiser 192, George Walters 190, Bob Mueller 194, Bruce Moll 192, Ed Kamrowski 227, Wesley James 223, John Rodgers 197, Joy Martin 258-690, Rick Tester 238-621, Vince Pellegrino 222-616, Dennis Milleville 208, Art Kroening 232-595, Marco Napolitano 232-621, Terry Bennetti 258-248-721, Steve Feketic 243-601, Dennis Rott 205, Tony Testa 201, Dave Cuddy 206-617, Tim Gray 255-643, Tom Shaffer 234-598, Jim Bilson 225-629, Vince Capaldi 192, John Walker 202-592, Jack Fink 226, Rodney Pettit 213, Joe Ventry 280-639, Jerome Ambrose 269, Dave Tucker 253-235-710, Brad Phillips 191, Vern Ross 247-618, Bill Welch 245-600, Frank Calovini 190, Tony Runco 205, John Loss 228-631, Pete Barstys 212, Les Zimmerman 193, Bob McAndrew 225, Tom Antoniadis 223.
Lou Marcantonio Memorial — Andrew Dinger 289-266-803, Jake Wisor 289-259-753, Mike Hulbert 259-255-705, Nate Johnson 258-247-701, Mitch Dinger 258-679, Mike Demonico 238-698, Art Korb 234-661, Larry Janese Jr. 246, Treavor Janese 243, Larry Janese III 247-687, Errol Usselman 232, Rick Baldwin 249, Tom Kinzie 239.
Mackenzie's Automotive — Mark Hutchinson 289-702, Eric Grindlay 236, Tom Shaffer 232, Art Korb 236, Larry Janese Jr. 278-669, Tony Walker 232, Onita Street 180, Arbie Ferguson 246.
Quality Plumbing — Rick Baldwin 250, Jim Pitman 244, David Gubala 245-657, Robert Goldman III 253-694, Bob Goldman 240, Fritz Andalora 248, Rich Washcalus 234, Dorothy Atkinson 182-523.
Prime Time Pro Shop — Lenny Peterson 300-693, Aaron Magliazzo 279-257-769, Nate Johnson 289-242-756, Mike Johnson 265-257-750, Mike Klis 258-235-700, Marc Sturdivant 278, Kragh Marshall 236, Cody Regian 245-691, Lou Morreale 288-678, Jovan Mathis 246, Erik Schwable 258-664, Bill Steinjan 245-668, Shawn Albright 240-654, Paul Biondi 244-666, Shawn Finitz 288, Tabitha Dominguez 235, Charles Vaughn 247-672, Stephen Biondi 255-693.
