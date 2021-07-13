Dixon big winner at Big R

Smethport, Pennsylvania’s Steve Dixon was victorious in the RUSH Late Model “The Ones That Left Us to Early 30” Friday at Ransomville Speedway as VanDeMark Chemical presented the racing program. Mat Williamson from St. Catharines, Ontario took the Krown Undercoating Modifieds; Batavia’s Dante Mancuso won the Richard Wilkinson Memorial for the Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks; Wilson's “Showtime” Jaren Israel won the KiPo Chevrolet Street Stock feature for the fifth time in 2021; and Jake Bansmer from East Aurora, NY won his second Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman feature of the season.
Paul Grigsby and Austin Allen were on the front row for the RUSH 30-lap special, and got the race going twice after a multi-car pileup scuttled the first start in turn two. Allen showed the way with David Pangrazio taking over second place. Dixon would move into third after battling with Grigsby. Pangrazio looked underneath Allen to take over the lead on lap three. Dixon would take over second place, with Grigsby, Dustin Waters and Jon Rivers racing inside the top five. The leaders would hit lap traffic on lap 11, allowing Pangrazio to pull away from Dixon and the balance of the field.
Brian Knowles would go into the moat on lap 18. On the restart, Dixon would look to the outside and would take over the lead. Pangrazio would hit the turn one wall on lap 19 to bring out the caution. Dixon would lead on the restart with Waters, Rivers, Grigsby and Jeremy Wonderling racing in the top five. Wonderling would take over fourth and set his sights on Rivers. Waters would look underneath Dixon for the lead with five laps remaining but Dixsn would hold him off to score the win.
Robbie Johnston and Jesse Cotriss were on the front row for the Krown feature with Cotriss taking the lead. Cotriss would slow exiting turn four to bring out the caution, giving the lead to Williamson. Williamson and Kyle Inman would pull away on the restart with Erick Rudolph taking third place away from Chad Brachmann. Rudolph would take over second from Inman and would begin to set his sights on Williamson.
With Williamson having tough times negotiating lap traffic, Rudolph would erase a near four-second deficit. John Smith suffered a flat tire to bring out the caution on lap 18. The restart would see Williamson and Rudolph on the front row, with Williamson in the lead, Brachmann third and Ryan Susice entering the top five after starting dead last. Williamson would pull away from Rudolph in the late going to score his second Ransomville win of the season.
Mancuso and Chris Miller shared the front row for the 20-lap Mini Stocks and it was Mancuso quickly taking the lead. Ashley Harbison moved into third at the end of lap one, with Brad Whiteside and Chris Leone racing inside the top five. Miller would close the gap between himself and Mancuso, but Mancuso was able to maintain the lead. Leone would clear Harbison to take over third on lap 10, just as Ryan Plante and Cole Susice entered the battle for the top five.
Mancuso, Miller and Leone would pull away from the field as Harbison, Whiteside, Susice, Plante, Curtis Rung and Nick Tarnowski all battled for positions on the speedway. Adam Filer slowed on the back straightaway to bring out the race's first caution on lap 17. At the same time, Cody Griffin suffered a flat right-front tire. Plante would hit the turn three wall to bring out the caution with two laps remaining. Mancuso would pull away from the field on the restart to claim the victory, his fourth of the season.
Mike Kramarz and Pete Stefanski brought the Street Stocks to the green flag for their 20-lap feature event with Stefanski quickly taking the lead. After starting sixth on the grid, Israel was up to fourth at the end of lap one. Israel would look underneath Anthony Guthrie for third place and the duo would battle for several laps as Stefanski and Kramarz pulled away from the field. Israel would take over third from Guthrie on lap 10, just as Kramarz would reel in Stefanski.
Israel continued to reel in the leaders as Kramarz looked underneath Stefanski on lap 14. The lead trio would battle, with Israel taking over second exiting turn two coming to five laps remaining. Stefanski, Israel and Kramarz went four-wide with rookie Tommy Bowen and Israel took the lead with two laps remaining. Israel would go on to score his fifth win of the season, with Kramarz finishing in second and Guthrie third thanks to a Stefanski flat tire.
Ken Washburn and Colby Adamczak were on the front row for the Novice Sportsman with Washburn in the lead and Bansmer racing in second. Bansmer would work underneath Washburn to take the lead on lap four. John Livingston Jr. flipped in turn one to bring out the red flag on lap five. Livingston climbed out of his car under his own power. On the restart, Bansmer would take off in the lead as Sam Junkin moved into second place. Scott Wolfe spun in turn one to bring out the caution on lap 12 as Bansmer was pulling away from the field. Bansmer would hold off Junkin to score the win, his second of the season.
Ransomville will return to action Thursday at the 1/16th-mile Little R for a full card of SANY New York Go-Kart racing, featuring the a $100 to win special for the Junior 3 rescheduled after last Thursday's rainout. Pit gates will open at 5 p.m. and racing will get underway at 7. As always, free grandstand admission to watch the future stars in action.
Friday, the Big R is back with Labor Night at the Races presented by the Niagara-Orleans Labor Council and BlueCross BlueShield. A full Ransomville racing program will take place including kids rides. Pit gates open at 5 p.m., grandstands open at 6 and racing gets underway at 7:15.
GOLF
River Oaks GC
Andy Bernatovicz (73-72-145) and Kurt Miller (73-68-141) won low overall gross and low overall net, respectively, on the men's side this weekend at the 2021 Senior Championship. Bethany Bernatovicz (81-83-164) and Karen Mazurkiewicz (76-73-149) were their counterparts for the women.
Flight winners were as follows: Senior Ladies — Debbie Learman, gross, 183; Super Senior Ladies — Gayle Piershalski, gross, 193, and Yolanda Jakubowski, net, 151; Men 50-54 — Lou Genovese, gross, 150, and Dave Squires, net, 142; Men 55-59 — Jeff Schauger, gross, 149, and Pat Haynes, net, 141; 60-64 Men — John Fretthold, gross, 153, and Doug Figura, net, 145; 65-69 Men — Terry Camann, gross, 156, and Jim Lalayanis, net, 143; and 70-plus Men — Paul Adams, gross, 156, and Dick Phillips, net, 142.
WNYPGA Jr. Tour
Lewiston's Rocco Randazzo tied for first Monday among boys ages 16-18 at Willowbrook Golf Course, carding a 2-over 73. Lockport's Robbie Cehulik was fourth at 5-over, followed by North Tonawanda's Lucas Matyevich, who tied for fifth at 8-over. Lockport's Adam Firkins and NT's Andrew Traina finished 14th and 16th, respectively.
In boys 13-15, R.J. Delisanti (Sanborn) finished third with a 7-over 78. Drew Beiter (Lockport) tied for eighth at 12-over.
HORSESHOES
Lockport Horseshoe League
• Dave Kulak went 5-0 while Robert Berry was 3-2 to help E&M Properties beat Niagara Hotel, 16.5-13.5. Scott Huntington and John Klosin both went 3-2 in the loss.
Kulak earned both high five-game handicap (397) and high single scratch (53) scores.
• Roxie Swan was a perfect 5-0 to Pizza Oven handled Ski Lodge, 21-9. Phil Winter went 3-2 in the win while Adrion Dobbs and Jim Cox both went 2-2-1 in the loss.
Swan had high scores in both five-game handicap (458) and high single scratch (40).
• Jerry Page went unbeaten, posting a 4-0-1 record for Attitudes in a 21-9 win over Smoke Rings. Joe Lajoe went 4-1 for Attitudes while Jess Poodry did the same for Smoke Rings.
Page posted the high five-game handicap score (415) while Attitudes teammate Carolyn Slaughter had the high single scratch score (59).
SOCCER
U9 Travel
The Niagara PAL Panthers defeated the Niagara Pioneer Thunder, 3-0, Friday in the Buffalo & Western New York Junior Soccer League.
Jack White and Chase Rafter split the clean sheet in net, while Khamirn Douglas scored a brace, Andrew Chase netted one and Logan Glasser picked up an assist.
Henry Johnston, Jared Todtenhagen, Owen Boddecker and Robby Pennell anchored the Panthers' defense.
