Doctor gets final showdown with UB

Back in 2013, Tommy Doctor had dreams of playing Division I football.
So did the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
It's fitting, then, that the two found each other. Doctor, the former Grand Island star, is one of six redshirt seniors who've been with the program for the entirety of its D-1 existence, and that class will lead the 49ers into their first ever bowl game today against — again, fittingly — the University at Buffalo at the Bahamas Bowl in Nassau, Bahamas.
"It's been a long ride, with a lot of ups and downs," Doctor said. "It's been great. I don't regret anything."
Despite a stellar senior season with the Vikings, when he posted 63 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks and was named first team all-state, an imposing, 6-foot-4 frame and football bloodlines — his father and uncle, Tom and Sean Doctor, both played for the Buffalo Bills in the late 1980s — Tommy Doctor didn't garner much scholarship interest out of high school.
Positive he could land a scholarship with a little more exposure, Doctor decided to prep at Fork Union Military Academy, just four hours north of Charlotte in Fork Union, Virginia.
Doctor showed well enough to earn a scholarship offer from Charlotte, a new program that started as D-1 FCS in 2013 and was transitioning to the larger FBS in 2015.
"Everything was brand new," said Doctor, who moved inside to defensive tackle and added 35 pounds to his high school playing weight. "A lot of our coaches had experience, but a lot of these players didn't. We were playing teams that have been around for decades now and we're trying to figure out our identity."
After redshirting the 2015 season, Doctor made his debut on Sept. 1, 2016 in a 70-14 loss to No. 19 Louisville. He got his first taste of victory, and first collegiate sack, nine days later against Elon.
Doctor played four games as a redshirt freshman, then started nine of 12 games in 2017. His first career start came against another No. 19, this time Kansas State.
Injuries, though, would slow his momentum. A broken foot that required three surgeries cost him all but two games in 2018. This season, he missed three games and has been slowed in others with a torn plantar fascia in one of his feet.
"My football career didn't exactly go as planned," Doctor admitted.
Doctor can end his collegiate career with an exclamation point if he can help beat his hometown team. For the 49ers to come out on top, Doctor and his friends up front will have to control a UB rushing attack that set new program records with 3,241 yards and two 1,000-yard rushers, Jaret Patterson and Kevin Marks. Patterson is fifth in the country and set a new UB single-season record with 1,626 yards.
"They got a great line," Doctor said. "They're really physical, really athletic. All their backs are good."
While his college career is coming to an end, Doctor said he's not quite sure he's ready to hand up his cleats just yet. If he can get healthy, he said he might try to see what kind of options he has to continue playing.
If not, he graduated last May with a marketing degree from Charlotte's Belk School of Business, making the Dean's List three times along the way.
The 49ers and Bulls will kick off at 2 p.m. on ESPN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.