DYNAMIC AQUA DUO AT LHS

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High near 35F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Windy with rain and snow in the evening. Then mainly snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.