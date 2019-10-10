Elks Club Soccer Shoot winners headed to states

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Pictured from left are the 2019 Elks Soccer Shoot champions, all from Lockport Lodge 41. From left are Madelyn Doyle (U-12), Leah Gaskill (U-10), Kaitlyn Cummings (U-8), Andrew Doyle (U-8), Jon Luke Pencille (U-12) and Andrew O'Dell (U-14). Elks West district chairman Jim Slowey said Leah, Madelyn and her brother Andrew each placed first in Zone 4 and will compete in the New York State championships in Ogdensburg. The Zone 4 championships were held in Webster-Fairport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.