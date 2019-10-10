Elks Club Soccer Shoot winners headed to states

Pictured from left are the 2019 Elks Soccer Shoot champions, all from Lockport Lodge 41. From left are Madelyn Doyle (U-12), Leah Gaskill (U-10), Kaitlyn Cummings (U-8), Andrew Doyle (U-8), Jon Luke Pencille (U-12) and Andrew O'Dell (U-14). Elks West district chairman Jim Slowey said Leah, Madelyn and her brother Andrew each placed first in Zone 4 and will compete in the New York State championships in Ogdensburg. The Zone 4 championships were held in Webster-Fairport.

