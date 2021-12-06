Fairfield fires away, downs Niagara another MAAC loss

Joe Mihalich’s Hall of Fame weekend ended fittingly: with a team hitting a bunch of 3s at the Gallagher Center.
Unfortunately, it was the wrong team.
Fairfield handed Niagara its second Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference loss of the early season Sunday afternoon, hitting 11 of 25 3-point tries in an 81-71 victory.
Rarely do numbers paint such a prefect picture. Fairfield made just one more field goal than Niagara (28-27). Both teams had 31 rebounds, were whistled for 15 fouls and coughed up seven turnovers. The Stags held slight advantages in free throws made (14-12), assists (15-13) and blocked shots (4-3).
But Fairfield, which entered launching 24.4 treys a contest, made almost as many as Niagara took. The Purple Eagles finished 5 of 15 from deep.
“When guys see the ball go through the rim a little bit early it gives them confidence, especially on the road,” said NU head coach Greg Paulus, “and they hit some tough shots there.”
It didn’t start that way. Niagara led 31-24 in the first half, methodically building a 13-2 run over 7:20. But the Stags got off the mat with a flurry, responding with an 11-0 run in just under three minutes. Sophomore big Touba Traore cleaned up an ugly miss just before the buzzer, cutting Niagara’s deficit to 35-33 heading into the locker room.
The halftime break didn’t change a thing, as Fairfield opened with an 10-0 burst capped by a pair of Zach Crisler 3s. Paulus called timeout and laid into his group amidst what amounted to a 21-2 Stags run.
Paulus said the beginnings and ends of halves are great opportunities to build momentum, and Fairfield clearly won that battle.
“They did that,” Paulus said. “We got to continue to grow in that area. Those are important parts of the game. Every part is important, all 40 minutes, but we want to try to create and build some momentum.”
The 81 points allowed are the second-most against NU this season. No. 17 Ohio State scored 84 in in a Nov. 12 win. Niagara’s defense had allowed just 64.6 points per game coming in — 58 in its last three.
As their defense cracked Sunday, the Purple Eagles quickly got into a fast-paced, run-and-gun game much more suited to Fairfield.
“We can’t let their shot-making ability affect our defense,” said NU senior forward Jordan Cintron. “We have to play defense every possession the same way and that’s hard. I think when they make shots, we have to come together even more as a team, whether that’s huddles or just talking on the floor.”
Cintron scored 14 points to go with three steals to lead NU (3-5, 0-2 MAAC). Justin Roberts (12), Marcus Hammond (11) and Noah Thomasson (10) also scored in double figures. Caleb Green scored a game-high 16 points and dished five assists for Fairfield (5-3, 2-0).
An 0-2 start to MAAC play is certainly not what the Purple Eagles had in mind following an encouraging 3-3 non-conference start. There is an opportunity to go back to the drawing board, though, with four non-conference games before the bulk of league play to close the season.
Niagara plays Wednesday at Eastern Michigan and hosts Division III Buffalo State on Sunday.
“We got to continue to learn and grow,” Paulus said. “It’s early in the season and we want to use each experience, whether the outcome is what we hope it is or isn’t. ... We got to focus and continue to be consistent defensively and then continue to grow offensively in terms of a balanced scoring approach and continuing to make connecting plays.”
