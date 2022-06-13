Farnham wins Empire Super Spring at Ransomville Speedway

Tonawanda’s Matt Farnham won the Ron Lux Memorial for the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints as A-Verdi Storage Containers, Faery Concrete, Hebeler Sales & Service, and Golden Tree Lawncare & Snow Removal presented racing action Friday night at Ransomville Speedway.
Three-time and reigning Investors Service Sportsman track champion Brett Senek (Ransomville) won his first feature event of the season. Josh Pangrazio (Oakfield) won his third KiPo Motors Street Stock feature. Dave Dussault (Niagara Falls) won his first Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stock feature of the season. Noah Mamo (Ridgeway, Ontario) won his second straight Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman feature.
Jason Barney and Paulie Colagiovanni were on the front row for the Super Sprints, and it was Colagiovanni taking the lead from the drop of the green flag. The leaders would hit heavy lap traffic by lap 10. The caution came out on lap 11 as Tyler Cartier, DJ Christie and Keith Granholm got together in turn two. All three would be able to continue racing.
On the restart, Barney took over the lead. The red flag would come out on lap 17 as the leaders made contact, sending Colagiovanni into a set of barrel rolls down the back straightaway. Farnham would take the lead away from Shawn Donath on the restart as Dylan Swiernik would challenge for second.
Moving up through the field and having solid runs after starting deep in the pack were Davie Franek and Jordan Poirier. Franek started 12th on the grid and Poirier started 13th based on winning the Dash earlier in the night. By race end, Franek finished fourth with Poirier finishing in fifth.
Swiernik would take second away from Donath in the late going, but it was Farnham leading the final eight circuits to pick up the popular victory. Swiernik and Donath would round out the podium, finishing second and third respectively.
Senek and Derek Wagner brought the Sportsman to the green flag for their feature event with Senek taking off into the lead, Justin McKay into third, and Dylan Duhow and Scott Kerwin racing in the top five early on. Scott Kerwin would pass Duhow and then McKay on lap four to move into the top three. As the top two pulled away from the field, Orval Harris brought out the caution on lap 11 after stopping on the front straightaway. On the restart, Senek would once again show the way as Wagner got pressured by Kerwin for second place.
Brandon Sherwood and John Zimmerman were on the front row for the Street Stocks main event, with Zimmerman showing the way. Dan Schulz would take third away from Pete Stefanski and Pangrazio will grab fourth on lap two. Pangrazio would take over third on lap three and go after the top two. On the restart, Pangrazio would take over second and quickly go after race leader Zimmerman. While working lap traffic, Pangrazio and Zimmerman battled for several laps, with Pangrazio taking over the lead on lap 14. Pangrazio would go on to score the win, his third of the season. Zimmerman would edge out Schulz for second, with Stefanski and Ken Camidge completing the top five.
Curtis Rung and Dussault were on the front row for the Mini Stocks, with Dussault in the lead. Rung’s hood flung open, causing him to go into the infield on the drop of the green flag. Dussault would continue to lead with Cole Susice, Chris Leone and Ryan Plante racing in the top four. Leone would take second away on lap seven and would go after Dussault for the lead. Susice would regain second with five laps remaining after Leone got loose exiting turn two. Dussault would hold off Leone, Susice and Plante to score the victory.
Greenley George and Tyler Moore brought the Novice Sportsman to the green flag, with George showing the way. Mamo would take over the lead on lap two as Greenley ran close behind. Mamo would go on to score his second straight win. George would finish in second and Aidan Harris would cross the line in third. Harris was eventually disqualified following post-race tech for not making the minimum weight at the scales.
This Friday will be the 13th annual Labor Night at the Races to benefit the United Way. A full card of Krown Undercoating Modifieds, Investors Service Sportsman, KiPo Motors Street Stocks, Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks and Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman will be on the program. Also scheduled will be the Mini Van/SUV Demo Derby presented by Triple T Towing. Pit gates will open at 5 p.m., grandstands at 6, and racing begins at 7:15.
To date, Labor Night at the Races has raised nearly $150,000 for the United Way of Greater Niagara.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.