NEWFANE — Homegrown talent has a new home to grow in.
Canisius College softball commit Gianna Fazzolari has not had to go too far from home to sharpen her tools on the diamond. Just a few steps away, she has an indoor training facility next to her family's home in Newfane. What makes this place stand out though? What was initially just for the former Lockport and Sacred Heart star is now available to the public as the 716 Fieldhouse Sports Training facility.
Gianna's parents, Tony and Wendy, also have another business together — Solid Ground Concrete, Inc. Having so much experience working with his hands, Tony decided he wanted to put something together for Gianna so she would not have to do any extra travel with her already extensive softball schedule. But what started out as an idea became so much more than expected.
"I was in the process of building the shop, and I've always had a dream of doing something like this," Tony said, which he said began in December 2018. "And I had mentioned it to my wife, Wendy, what I wanted to do and I don't think she realized how big this building was gonna be in order to do this. ... I knew what I wanted inside my head, as far as the layout and everything, and I just ran with it. I didn't go off any drawings or any plan. I knew what I wanted in my head and I just made it happen."
With no idea of what the Newfane community's reception of the gym would be, Wendy had all intentions to keep it within her family's confines. If anything, allowing Gianna and her teammates to train together was good enough for her.
Although there was an initial pushback, hundreds poured in with positive responses, which showed Wendy it was time to jump on the idea. Especially considering the lack of personal training/indoor sport facilities, she saw the opportunity it could bring for other kids in Niagara County.
"Barker, Medina, Middleport, Wilson, they have a lot of really driven kids that really don't get any looks because we're out here in the middle of nowhere," Wendy said. "Maybe one or two like Gianna pop up where here's an athlete where she worked really hard. ... There are people that just cannot afford to (travel out of town for training) and we're hoping to be there for those people that give their kids a chance to grow a little bit."
Gianna has taken full advantage of the space, training four to five nights a week with her personal softball coach Art Lauer and performance specialist Nick Joy, who owns Attain Fitness and Performance. This has freed up some of her time, allowing the 2019 first team All-Niagara Frontier League selection to rest and study for classes on a more consistent level. It also has given her the ability to get extra work in at her discretion, whether it's late on a school night, early hours before classes begin, or even when there's not much to do on a Sunday afternoon.
Lauer, who has coached Gianna on various levels since she was eight years old, will be running softball camps for girls aged 6-10 out of the facility. Having known how much he has done for their daughter and the special bond they have formed, the Fazzolari's know other kids in the community are in great hands with him. Joy, who Wendy found through Instagram posts, checks the right boxes as well — Joy has a master's degree in exercise science and has even worked with Major League Soccer's LA Galaxy.
Joy's program is not just about throwing up weights either. It consists of a speed and agility component that is designed to make kids better athletes in a 12-week plan. The Fazzolari's believe the energy that he brings, the knowledge he posses in athletic training, as well as just being a down to Earth individual, are all vital as to what type of people will be overseeing the kids when training.
Wendy and Tony know just how important the strength & conditioning aspect is and they hope that families see the benefits this venue can provide there. They hope to give a quality alternative option that is not only safe, with quality trainers, but to help teach kids how to train before it's too late in their development. High schoolers are welcome of course, but the focus is to target the 5-12 age range.
"I would just like to see our local athletes in the area become better players and maybe get to that next level," Tony said. "Like play at a high college level and maybe go somewhere after that. And the only way you're gonna get there is to practice pretty much 12 months out of the year. If you want to compete with the kids from south and out west, you know they're playing year round, and a lot of the kids here come winter time there's not much going on. So if we can get kids here to train and become better athletes, then it's gonna help them out."
"Even if they take a little bit away every time they come, learn a little bit, it's gonna help them in the long run," Wendy said. "And they're gonna be active and running around. There's so much going on ... you turn the TV on and it's drugs and it's just a lot of depressing stuff. So (I'll be happy) if kids can come and get in a better mood and put a smile on their face."
Whether it's kids training for football, soccer, cheerleading, volleyball or even playing games of pickleball, the Fazzolari's are happy that the town of Newfane has allowed them to give kids the opportunity to come in and just have a good time. They've even discussed the possibilities of bringing sports specific coaches in to give them opportunities, collaborating with Joy on meal-prep food items, giving the elderly an indoor place to walk in the winter and even allowing adults to train there as well.
Until any of these ideas come into fruition, the facility has an open door policy for anyone who may be curious.
"You don't have to be an athlete to come in and use it," Wendy said. "Just someone that wants to get in here and move around a little bit."
"Hey I'm not an athlete and I use it," Tony said with a joyous chuckle.
For more from sports reporter Khari Demos, follow him on Twitter @riri_demos. Also, tune in to Khari as a guest on Tony Caligiuri's 'Inside High School Sports,' 10 a.m. Saturdays on WGR 550.
