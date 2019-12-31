Fields of dreams come true

JOHN D'ONOFRIO/STAFFFor the first time in history, the Lockport High School boys and girls soccer program has an all-weather field to play on. A new, multi-million-dollar, artificial-turf complex opened in the fall of 2019. The facility, located in back of the high school on Lincoln Avenue, will be utilized additionally each year by LHS boys and girls lacrosse in the spring, as well as gym classes throughout the year.