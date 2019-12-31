Fields of dreams come true

The Lockport sports landscape underwent significant, positive changes in 2019 — both figuratively and literally.
From the impressive, new, all-weather varsity and junior varsity baseball diamonds that opened early in the spring on Beattie Avenue to the jaw-dropping, new soccer and lacrosse complex that debuted late last summer behind the high school, to the state-of-the-art football field and track complex completed in 2018 behind Emmet Belknap Intermediate School, Lions' student athletes struck gold — at last — in the past year.
Overnight, thanks to funds appropriated by district taxpayers specifically for the improvement of targeted sports facilities, Lock City fields have been transformed from rough, uneven, bumpy, many times wet, then sloppy fields to the smooth, finished complexes that now dot the terrain.
Student-athletes not only enjoyed competing on their new fields throughout the year, but most especially practicing on them as well. Those who've been in the programs long enough, especially Lockport's veteran coaches, understand the value of getting outside for more productive practices, having been relegated to practicing indoors right up to the start of their respective seasons.
The excitement on Lockport players and coaches was palpable and hard to ignore throughout the end of the 2018 school year and beginning of the 2019 scholastic calendar. The LHS baseball Lions exploded out of the gates to open their 2019 spring Niagara Frontier League season, thanks in great part because of the opportunity they had to practice outdoors weeks ahead of the regular season schedule.
It was a first in LHS baseball history and thankfully, it won't be the last. Attendance at LHS home baseball games was consistently strong for both home and away teams as well, but additional parking and a concession stand will draw even more people out to Lions and Cubs games in the coming years.
Having spoken to several Section VI boys and girls soccer coaches, as well as baseball and football coaches, in the past year, the difference playing in Lockport today compared to past years is like night and day — the dark night obviously representing past years and the light of day representing a more promising future.
And stop arguing that we're spoiling our students with these fields of dreams when in reality these are facilities that neighboring districts already got the jump on years ago. Section V around Rochester has been ahead of this game for decades. It's conservative Lockport that's joined the movement to scholastic artificial turf, not vise versa and we're among the last large schools to extend these types of fields to sports other than football.
Couple all these factors with Lockport's standing as having, collectively, one of the finest sports programs in the state, and you can understand why most within the local sports community appreciate these new facilities, but we're tempered by feelings that they are long overdue as well.
Visitors to these games love the modern facilities because there isn't a bad seat in the house. Large bleachers and even a press box was built at the soccer/lacrosse site, there's more than enough seats on both sides of the field at the Max; and the baseball complex features not only seats, but dugouts, safety netting and solid fencing that goes around three-quarters of each field to keep fans safe.
It's a far cry from covering your head in the bleachers after every foul ball at Outwater Park — not knowing how the ball will make its way though the tree you're sitting next to — or watching a star soccer player twist their ankle or knee without making contact with an opposing player, or trying to read a number off of a muddy football jersey in the second half of a game.
Be assured that my sentiments on our poor field conditions in the past was shared by many not only many within our district but outside it as well. It was never a knock on the outstanding district and city employees who did their best to maintain those Stone Age fields. They were charged before every home game with the impossible task of spinning gold out of straw. Most of the time the fields barely held up, but even a drop of water turned them quickly into quagmires.
At times it was beyond embarrassing, but at least we could repeatedly say that both teams played in the same, miserable conditions. The circumstances were never such that it gave Lockport or its opponent a fair or unfair advantage, but at times it was bad enough that there were moments I even heard officials discussing ending a game prematurely — once not playing one at all — because the particular field was so bad.
Throughout the past year, not only was Lockport an NFL team that opponents looked forward to playing as one of the area's best, but for the first time in a long a place they collectively looked forward to going as among the area's finest places to play.
Follow veteran Lockport sports reporter/editor John D'Onofrio at @JohnD'Onofrio7.
