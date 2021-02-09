Flips get 50th season underway

Flips Gymnastics kicked off its 50th anniversary season with an old favorite, the 26th annual Winter Graffiti Invitation.
Due to COVID-19, the event, which usually brings together over 700 competitors at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls, was held right at Flips, with over 150 gymnasts taking part.
Four from Flips took all-around honors for their levels. Level 4 gymnast Regan McLaughlin led the charge with a 36.20 all-around, which included first place on beam with a 9.10, second on bars with a 9.4 and second on floor with a 9.00
Following close behind was Bronze Xcel gymnast Leah Kaminska, who posted a 36.15 all-around with wins on bars (9.30) and beam (9.25)
Sian Powell’s 35.375 all-around included a first on vault (9.10) ad second on floor (9.075)
Niya Hamilton’s second-place all-around included a first place on floor (9.15).
Bronze X-cel gymnast Silvia Kay won vault (9.50) and floor (9.00)
Peyton Fares placed second on beam (9.10) and floor.
Silver X-cel gymnast Samantha Talty won bars (9.40) and placed second on vault and beam (9.00)
In Level 2 competition, Aerie Shaw was second all-around (36.75) and won floor (9.30). Her sister, Bre Shaw, placed fourth on floor (9.15). Allison Ely was a seventh-place finisher on floor (9.30)
In Level 3 competition, Fiona Buckowski placed second all-around (36.50) with a first on beam (9.50)
Other Flip gymnasts with good showings: Grace Rodgers, third on bars; Leela Golhardt, first on beam; Vivian Kay, sixth on beam; Jade Jakubowsk, fourth on bars (9.20); Madighan McGrath-Moran, fourth on vault and beam; and Ryann Heary, fifth on floor.
