Flips gymnast first all-around at Hula invite

KENMORE —Level 3 gymnast Regan McLaughlin of the Lockport Flips Gymnastics, Cheer, Dance and Youth Fitness team recently won the Senior A Division All-Around Championship at the annual Hula Invitational Meet.
McLaughlin scored a 36.675 for the top spot. She also placed second on vault (9.50) and bars (9.20), was third on the floor exercise and placed fifth on the balance beam (9.00).
Teammate Laci Petroziello won the bar event in the same division with a 9.30 and placed seventh all-around (35.425).
In the Senior B Division, Madeghan McGraph-Moran of the Flips scored all 9s which included a third place finish on vault (9.65), beam (9.05) and bars (9.20) and fourth on floor (9.00).
Ryann Heary of the Flips was third on floor (9.10) and scored a 9.20on vault. Erica Smith placed 4th on bars and beam (9.15), scored a 9.20 on vault and was sixth all-around (35.925). Emma Gray was eighth all-around (34.90) and scored a 9.10 on vault.
Level 2 competition saw several high scores for the Lockport team, including:
• Jade Jakubowski: 9.35 Vault
• Vivian Kaye: 9.15 Vault and 9.00 Floor
• Kennedy Kozlowski : 9.025 Beam and 8.90 Floor
• Fiona Buczkowski: 9.20 Floor (also won the trophy for most el egant Floor Routine
• Lauren Nagel: 8.65 Beam
• Lyric Starks: 8.75 Beam
Meanwhile, the Flips placed high recently at the Thank A Vet Invitational.
Head coach Shirley Beecher's team placed third as a group overall, while three individuals, McLaughlin, Gray and Petroziello, each placed second in the vault in their respective age groups.
McLaughlin scored an impressive 9.575 in her age group, Gray landed a 9.375 and Petroziello added a 9.35 in the event in her age group.
Gray went on to place fourth on the bars, floor exercise and all-around. Petroziello finished fourth overall in her division and McLaughlin was eighth overall in her class.
In Level 5 action, Niya Hamilton placed fifth on the vault with a score of 9.00 and was sixth on the floor (8.80). Grace Rodgers, a Level 6 gymnast for the Flips, placed fourth on the beam with an 8.60 and finished sixth on the vault and all-around.
BASKETBALL
Elks free-throw contest
LOCKPORT — The Lockport Elks Lodge 41 will be conducting its annual Hoop Shoot Free-Throw Contest this Saturday (Dec. 14) from 10 a.m. to noon in the old gym at Lockport High School. Lions' basketball players and local volunteers will be there to guide participants.
The event is free and open for all children ages 8 to 13.
Contestants’ age groups are determined by their age as of April 1, 2020.
The Lockport versus Niagara Falls boys varsity basketball game will follow at 12:30 p.m. in the LHS new gym
For additional information contact Jim Slowey at 560-8751.
