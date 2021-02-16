Flips gymnasts show well at Nickel City Invitational

Five from Flips Gymnastics won championship honors at the recent Nickel City Invitational held in Orchard Park.
Level 2 gymnastic twins Aerie and Bre Shaw led everyone with honors on three events. Aerie won the all-around championships with a 37.30. Bre won both vault (9.55) and beam (9.50)
In Level 4, Regan McLaughlin won the all-around for the third time. She had an all-around of 36.10 and also took the floor championship with a 9.30.
Sian Powell, a Level 6 gymnast, won the bar championships with a 9.05 while Maya Anderson, a Silver Xcel gymnast, took the beam championships with a 9.50.
Other Flips who placed on events were:
Level 3
• Fiona Buczkowski — third on bars (9.15), beam (9.10) floor (9.30) fifth-place all-around (36.10)
• Lyric Starks — fifth on floor (9.20), seventh all-around
• Vivian Kay — eighth all-around
• Jade Jakabowski — sixth on bars and ninth all-around
Level 4
• McLaughlin — second on vault (9.20) and bars, sixth on beam
• Madeghan McGrath-Moran — seventh all-around
• Ryann Heary — sixth on floor (9.00)
Level 5
• Leela Gollhardt — third on beam
Level 6
• Niya Hamilton — third on floor (9.15)
• Powell — sixth vault and seventh all-around
Level 7
Grace Rodgers — fifth beam (9.00) and seventh all-around
Xcel Bronze
• Peyton Fares — second vault (9.50)
• Teagan Talarczyk — ninth all-around
• Silvia Kay — third vault (9.20)
• Gegeelen Barkhasbadi — sixth bars and all-around
Xcel Silver
• Samantha Talty — sixth vault (9.00)
Anderson — 4th bars (9.10)
