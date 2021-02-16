Flips gymnasts show well at Nickel City Invitational

Contributed PhotoFlips gymnasts competed recently at the Nickel City Invitational. Pictured, from left, are Bre Shaw, Maya Anderson, Regan McLaughlin, Sian Powell and Aerie Shaw.

Five from Flips Gymnastics won championship honors at the recent Nickel City Invitational held in Orchard Park.

Level 2 gymnastic twins Aerie and Bre Shaw led everyone with honors on three events. Aerie won the all-around championships with a 37.30. Bre won both vault (9.55) and beam (9.50)

In Level 4, Regan McLaughlin won the all-around for the third time. She had an all-around of 36.10 and also took the floor championship with a 9.30.

Sian Powell, a Level 6 gymnast, won the bar championships with a 9.05 while Maya Anderson, a Silver Xcel gymnast, took the beam championships with a 9.50.

Other Flips who placed on events were:

Level 3

• Fiona Buczkowski — third on bars (9.15), beam (9.10) floor (9.30) fifth-place all-around (36.10)

• Lyric Starks — fifth on floor (9.20), seventh all-around

• Vivian Kay — eighth all-around

• Jade Jakabowski — sixth on bars and ninth all-around

Level 4

• McLaughlin — second on vault (9.20) and bars, sixth on beam

• Madeghan McGrath-Moran — seventh all-around

• Ryann Heary — sixth on floor (9.00)

Level 5

• Leela Gollhardt — third on beam

Level 6

• Niya Hamilton — third on floor (9.15)

• Powell — sixth vault and seventh all-around

Level 7

Grace Rodgers — fifth beam (9.00) and seventh all-around

Xcel Bronze

• Peyton Fares — second vault (9.50)

• Teagan Talarczyk — ninth all-around

• Silvia Kay — third vault (9.20)

• Gegeelen Barkhasbadi — sixth bars and all-around

Xcel Silver

• Samantha Talty — sixth vault (9.00)

Anderson — 4th bars (9.10)

