Flips show well at Lucky Stars Invitational

Flips gymnasts earned over 40 scores of 9.00 or higher on their way to three team champions placings in the recent Lucky Stars Invitational.
The Level 3 Team won the first-place title led by first-place all-around winner Fiona Buczkowski. Buczkowski won the championships (36.725), which included the vault championship (9.55) and scoring 9.00 or better on every event. Lyric Starks was not far behind, taking third all-around (35.525) and scoring 9.15 on both vault and floor. Other teammate efforts adding to the team score were Kennedy Kozlowski’s 9.225 on bars, Jade Jakubowski’s 9.125 on bars, Vivian Kay’s 9.05 on vault and bars, and Trinity Kaminski’s 8.50 on bars.
Flips' Level 2 Team took third-place honors led by Aerianna Shaw with a sixth-place all-around finish (36.65), which included 9.00 or better on all four events, and twin sister Abreanna Shaw with 9.00s or better in three of the four events including, a fourth-place finish on bars (9.50). Other scores contributing to the team honors were: Shawna Kay’s 9.30 on bars; Annabelle Wilcox’s 9.00s on three of the four events including fifth-place on floor with a 9.30; Allison Ely’s 9.00 on bars; and Julia Stegeman’s 9.00 on bars.
Flip’s Bronze XCel Team also won third place in the team competition, led by Gegeelen Barkhasbadi’s 35.30 all-around, which included a fourth-place finish on beam (9.50). Teammate Teagen Talarczyk was close behind with a 35.00 all-around, including a 9.10 on vault. Helping out were Silvia Kay’s 8.60s on vault and beam; Peyton Fares’ 9.00 on vault; Annaliese Rupp’s 9.10 on beam; and Leah Kaminska’s 8.60 on bars.
In Level 4 competition, Madighan McGraph-Moran won the all-around in the Senior Age Group (36.85) while winning both beam and floor with identical 9.60 scores. Ryann Heary placed sixth on floor in the same age group. Regan McLaughlin placed second all-around in the Junior B age group (36.70) while winning floor with an impressive 9.80.
Level 5 saw Leela Goldhardt place fifth on Beam with an 8.95 score.
Level 6 had Sian Powell finish fourth in the all-around with 9.00s or better on each event, including a fourth-place finish on bars (9.30). Niya Hamilton scored 9.00s on higher on bars and floor.
Level 7 gymnast Grace Rodgers scored her highest all-around to date with a 35.275 behind a fifth-place finish on vault (8.90).
Silver XCel saw Kayla Shaw place fifth on vault (9.20). Maya Anderson finished eighth on beam (9.00) while Samantha Talty scored a 9.00 on vault.
