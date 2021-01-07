Former UB quarterback Jackson signs with Eagles as TE

Former University at Buffalo standout and Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyree Jackson signed a futures deal with the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Michigan native will be switching to the tight end position, as this looks to be an intriguing move for Jackson and his 6-foot-7, 250-pound frame.
A three-year starter for the Bulls, Jackson won the 2018 MAC offensive player of the year award as he guided UB to its first-ever 10-win season, second MAC East title in the FBS era and a berth in the Dollar General Bowl — the program's third bowl appearance.
Jackson set a single-season program record in 2018 with 35 touchdowns responsible for (28 passing, 7 rushing). The Mona Shores High School alumnus ranks top five in UB's career passing categories of yards, completions, TD passes, completion percentage, yards per attempt, passer rating and 200-plus yard games.
The former Bull shocked the college football world by forgoing his senior season, before he was chosen as a special participant in the 2019 Senior Bowl game, where he was named the South team's MVP. Jackson would enter the NFL draft, where he went undrafted, then signed with the Buffalo Bills.
Jackson would play in all four of the Bills four preseason games in 2019, before being one of the final cuts ahead of Buffalo's season opener against the New York Jets.
The former Bulls and Bills QB was last seen under center as a ninth-round pick for the DC Defenders of the XFL, where he was inserted in relief of Cardale Jones to secure a win during week five of league play.
Days later, the coronavirus pandemic began, leading to the XFL canceling games, then eventually ceasing operations as it filed for bankruptcy. It was eventually bought by an ownership group led by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for $15 million in August 2020.
