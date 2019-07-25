LOCKPORT — Four people synonymous with Lockport's proud history of bowling excellence, leadership and meritorious service, have been elected to the prestigious Lockport Bowling Association Hall of Fame.
Rick Abbott, Dennis Illig, Judy Richardson and Anthony “Tony” Santini will be inducted into the Hall at a special banquet scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Lockport Town & Country Club.
The evening will begin with a cash bar, dinner at 7 p.m. and induction ceremonies at 8 p.m.
Santini and Abbott were selected on the basis of their “superior performance” and Illig and Richardson for their “Meritorious service,” said LBA HofF chairman Tim Incardona.
Santini, the son of LBS Hall of Famer, Joe Santini, one of Lockport's earliest local bowling television celebrities, has been an electrifying presence on local lanes for the past six decades, beginning with his early years at Kendzie's on Main Street, where three-games-for-a-dollar became a downtown Lockport institution on Saturdays for Lockport area youths in the 1960s and 70s.
A smooth-throwing right-hander, Santini could throw the big hook, but is considered one of the area's most versatile bowlers, able to adapt to lane condition changes on a moment's notice. He's earned several City Tournament titles throughout his career.
All four Hall inductees have competed in a variety of leagues at Allie Brandt's and South Transit Lanes and their high scores were frequently featured in the US&J over many years.
More information on the four staples of local bowling will appear in an upcoming issue.
For more information on the LBA HofF Banquet, contact Incardona at 471-6906.
