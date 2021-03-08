Four from Flips win in Hamburg

Gymnasts from Flips Gymnastics in Lockport took their talents to Hamburg over the weekend for the Tumble Bee Invitational.
Sian Powell, Leela Gollhardt, Regan McLaughlin and Fiona Bucakowski shined brightest, each winning all-around competition at their respective levels.
Powell took Level 6 with an all-around score of 36.525, which included first-place finishes on bars (9.20) and beam (9.25), a third-place finish on vault (9.00) and a fourth on floor (9.075). Level 6 teammate Niya Hamilton was fourth all-around (35.125) and placed second on floor (9.30). Rielly Haenle was fifth all-around (33.575) and third on beam (9.00).
Gollhardt won Level 5 with a 32.525.
McLaughlin posted a 34.775 to take Level 4, winning vault (8.975), bars and floor. Madeghan McGrath-Moran was second all-around (34.30) while winning beam (8.85).
Fiona Bucakowski won the Level 3 competition with a 36.40 all-around, which included wins on vault (9.20), bars (8.95) and floor (9.25). Teammate Jade Jakubowski was fourth all-around (33.25) while placing second on bars (8.85).
In XCel Silver Competition, Maya Anderson placed second on vault (8.80) and third on beam (8.80) while Samantha Talty won beam (8.85) and was third on floor and fourth on bars (8.70).
