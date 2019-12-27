Fredonia edges Lockport in Clarence tourney opener

CLARENCE — It looks like this winter break will be a time of growth for the Lions.
Lockport was unseated by Fredonia Friday evening in the opening round of Clarence High School's boys basketball holiday tournament, 68-53. The Lions (2-6) have hit a bit of a rough patch as of late, falling in five consecutive games.
The Hillbillies (5-2) had a trio of double-digit scorers, with Kaleb Rybij (22 points, five 3-pointers), Nick Whitfield (20), and Tyler Putney (18). The Lions' leading scorer was Ceion McDowell, who had a 20-point first half before ending with 22 points. Anthony Haak (9 points, four steals) and Imario Douglas (10 points) also contributed, especially on the defensive end with their deflections and forced turnovers in the second half.
It was an interesting battle no doubt, as Fredonia took an 18-point lead in the third quarter. Lockport did its damndest to fight back though, cutting things down to as low as six heading into the fourth quarter. But the effort was to no avail, as the Hillbillies put together a 13-4 fourth quarter margin to secure the W.
McDowell saw that his team was unable to get things going offensively in the first half, which is what prompted him to take charge with the 20-point half. He talked about how helpful it was for coach Dave Gilson to switch them over to a man defense in the second half, limiting the Hillbillies to zero made threes in the second half after knocking own seven in the first.
The senior point guard just hopes the team takes this recent skid as a lesson, especially seeing how well the team has played in stretches.
"We've just gotta start applying pressure from the start and just going at it," McDowell said. "And stop lagging behind in games. ... We've just gotta keep getting to work and learn from these losses and start to get better every day."
Gilson saw a little bit of the good, bad, and ugly from the Lions Friday night. But there was a silver lining in what they brought in the second half showing.
"We learned that we can actually play man-to-man (defense) when we want to do it," Gilson said. "But there's still a lot of work to be had, you know; we're still turning that ball over way too much. Giving too many second chances, not knowing our assignments. You know, there's a lot of growth that's gotta occur in a pretty short time."
The Lions' head man credited Douglas for his play and shaking off two first-quarter fouls, as well as Haak for doing the dirty work tasks on the floor. He also wanted to acknowledge McDowell for picking up the offense when things really needed a jolt.
"Ceion's doing a nice job, but unfortunately there's guys around him that gotta start picking it up around him a little bit more," Gilson said, as the Lions have averaged just 44.4 points per game in this five-game slide. "We're open for shots, we've gotta be able to knock some of those down, it makes things a lot more comfortable. You can see, obviously, Fredonia and hitting the shots things (are) a lot more comfortable when you're making the threes. But we've gotta get some other guys to play.
" ... We just keep fighting, and that's all we can do, and we've got a lot of growth that's still gotta occur, like I said. And hopefully we can get it going here quick, before the season's done."
To close out this event, Lockport will play Clarence in today's consolation game at 3 p.m.
