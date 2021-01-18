Fredricks' mask finds its way to Lindy Ruff

Grace Fredricks did a triple take then couldn’t help but laugh when she saw the photo of former Buffalo Sabre coach Lindy Ruff wearing a Bills mask.
What made Fredricks chuckle? The 20-year-old Grand Island native is the person who made the mask Ruff was sporting during a Jan. 9 New Jersey Devils practice.
“I was driving (to my parents house) to do some more sewing and my friend contacted me and said, ‘Looks like Lindy Ruff liked your mask,’ and sent me a picture,” Fredricks said. “I didn’t want to look while I was driving. But I was just internally freaking out, like what the heck?”
Fredricks, who now calls Buffalo home, said she had made up 35 Bills-themed masks for a friend. The friend’s mother gave one to Ruff’s wife, Gaye, which is how it eventually landed in the coach’s hands.
“I guess he likes it so he took it,” Fredricks said with a laugh.
“I saw it on Twitter, Instagram. I saw a news article about it. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh that’s my mask!’ It’s so cool. A part of me was like I wish he knew I was the one who made it, but at the same time it’s just cool that he’s wearing it all.”
Fredricks stumbled upon the mask-making business purely by accident.
Fredricks, who is a Class of 2016 graduate of Mount St. Mary Academy, where she and twin sister Lexi were star swimmers, was wrapping up her final year at Central Connecticut State University when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in force last March.
After losing her job in Connecticut, Fredricks returned to WNY. With much of the world shut down, she decided to beat the boredom by learning how to sew.
“I was just at home with nothing to do,” she said. “I was just sitting around. I wanted to teach myself how to do something to keep myself occupied while I’m applying for jobs. So I decided to teach myself how to sew and holy cow I was terrible at it at first.
“I remember watching YouTube videos and I just could not get it down.”
Fredricks joked that she tried to make masks from the start, which probably wasn’t such a wise choice given how complex they can be for the novice sewer.
“You could not even wear them on your face. They were so terrible,” she said with a smile.
Fredricks said she had gotten so frustrated that she stopped trying and put the machine away.
Then a month later, fate, as it always does, played a part in her giving it a second try.
She had a job interview with Child and Family Services in Buffalo, where she now works full time. But there was one problem.
“I was like holy cow, I don’t have a mask for my interview,” Fredricks said. “I whipped out the sewing machine and tried to make one super fast. As I was doing it quickly I was thinking, ‘Holy cow, I’m actually doing something with this right now! Ever since then I’ve just been improving, tweaking things.”
Since then, Fredricks has made 500 masks, many of which have been donated to various causes, including 50 in support of Black Lives Matter.
Fredricks modestly offers her story as inspiration for how to battle the limitations of the pandemic. COVID-19 might temporarily take some thing you love, but it can’t steal your drive and desire to find a new passion. Be it sewing, learning a new language, a musical instrument, painting, whatever the case, use this time to broaden your horizons.
“Most definitely,” Fredricks said. “I myself was a big athlete. It was what I identified with — being an athlete, exercising, going to the gym. When all that was closed I was doing nothing. Dorky as it sounds, sewing just kind of gave me a whole new purpose of doing something every day. So I would definitely encourage people to find some sort of new passion or interest because you really never know what the heck its gonna be!”
For more info, or to place an order, you can reach Grace on Instagram at @gf_customs.
