GARNET AND GREAT

BUFFALO — An uncertain start by Starpoint and a 1-0 second-period deficit made way for an unforgettable turn-around and convincing finish on Sunday as the Spartans claimed their first ever Section VI Division 2 boys hockey title with a 3-1 victory over Williamsville South at the KeyBank Center.
While extending their current unbeaten streak this season to 20 games, head coach Clayton Wilson's Spartans (20-1-2) tallied three unanswered goals in the game's final 20 minutes to claim the championship and advance to next Saturday's State Regionals at Buffalo State College's Alumni Arena. Starpoint will play the Section III champ (either Whitesboro or Skaneateles, who will play Monday), at 5:15 p.m. The state finals are March 14-15 at HarborCenter in Buffalo.
The garnet and gray No. 2-seeded Spartans got tremendous goaltending from game MVP senior A.J. White and goals by Justin Bull, Blake Dewey and Joe LoBrutto, but it took everyone on the roster to slip by the section's top seed.
Both teams shook off nerves at the start, while White (21 saves) and Billies keeper Jayce Faso (19 saves) kept the game scoreless, despite several close calls and point-blank near misses.
Coach Wilson said the game's turning point was Will South's opening goal — scored by one of their top scorers, Mitchell Kiebala, assisted by Marcus Bratton and Liam Wicks, after a scramble in front of White four-and-a-half minutes into the second period.
“We were definitely nervous. Anytime you play in a big rink like this and it's a championship game, you just gotta get those jitters out,” coach Wilson said.
“They scored first and we scored a couple of minutes later and going back into the locker room at the end of the second period, being 1-1, I told the boys, ‘Guys, it's 0-0. Who wants it more?’ This team always finds a way.”
Trailing 1-0, the Spartans picked up the pace offensively after that and it eventually paid off.
Bull, just a freshman, tied the game at 1-1 with 5:13 to go in the second period, assisted by Max Ciepiela and Carmelo Martorana. Kids, practice your face-offs and backhands, as demonstrated by Bull's tying goal off a rebound, after winning the draw and getting the puck back to the point, where Martorana fired a shot that Faso saved with his right pad.
“I saw the puck rolling on the ice and i just backhanded it in,” Bull said. “We never give up on each other. Family comes first.”
The Billies had just killed off a penalty midway through the third when a determined Spartans' co-captain Dewey scored the game-winner with 6:08 to go, assisted by Spencer Slote. Dewey skated up the left side with the puck and fired a shot that Faso saved, but Dewey hustled in smartly to slap the rebound past him.
Moments later, LoBrutto tallied Starpoint's third “insurance” goal — his team leading 25th tally of the season — taking a great pass from Ryan Kelly in the slot and drilling it past Faso with just under three minutes to go.
“Wow, I mean what a feeling. right?” LoBrutto said. “We come out as the number two seed against Will South that just had a great season so far, I just I think everyone was a little nervous at first,” LoBrutto said. “Then they came out in the second and they scored first, so we knew we had to get them back.”
Wilson said he wouldn't trade his goalie with anyone.
“AJ's been great all year. He really steps it up in big games. He loves the pressure,” coach Wilson said. “I wouldn't want anyone else. He's been our anchor all year and we feed off that.”
GAME NOTES: Williamsville North (14-8-1) won the large school hockey title on Sunday with a 5-1 victory over Orchard Park (16-6) at KeyBank Center ... St. Joe's beat St. Mary's 4-0 for the Catholic School Championship at KeyBank Center... The Division 2 title game on the home ice of the Buffalo Sabres was the second meeting of the year between head coach Sean Green's Billies (18-6) and the Spartans with the Billies winning the first game back in December, 4-3, in OT ... The Spartans have now outscored their opponents 105-23 in their last 20 games.
