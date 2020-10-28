GBSHOF to host virtual inductions

The Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame will induct its 30th anniversary class virtually, broadcasting one-hour shows each of the next four Saturdays from 10-11 a.m. on WGR 550.
WGR's Howard Simon will host the shows, joined by a bevy of familiar names. Locally, former Niagara University men's basketball coach Frank Layden and Grand Island tennis star Jimmy Arias will take part as special guests, while Frank Mount Pleasant, an Olympian from the Tuscarora Reservation in Lewiston, and Benny Bengough, the Niagara Falls native and NU alumnus who played for the New York Yankees, will be inducted. Grand Island native and Niagara Wheatfield teacher John Boutet, who sits on the GBSHOF board of directors, will also join the broadcast for the induction of Buffalo Bisons hockey, which won seven championships at the professional level from 1928-1970.
Because of the inability to host in-person inductions, the board "made the decision to induct 12 deceased members of the Western New York sports community," GBSHOF president Greg Merkle said in a statement.
"These individuals are part of the rich history of sports in the area and this format provides us an excellent opportunity to recognize their greatness," Merkle continued.
This Saturday, former Buffalo Bills guard Ruben Brown and Buffalo Bisons baseball legend Jeff Manto join Simon to induct Mount Pleasant, Frank Hinkey and Billy Kelly. Mount Pleasant was a jumper who made the 1904 and 1908 Olympics and is a member of the American Indian Hall of Fame. Hinkey, from Tonawanda, was a four-time All-American football player at Yale and is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Kelly, from Bergen, was the sports editor of The Buffalo Courier and Courier Express from 1904-1954.
Nov. 7, Arias and another former Bill, Darryl Talley, will sit with Simon to induct Charles Ackerly, Ignatius Gronkowski and Otto Roehm. Ackerly, from Cuba, N.Y., won wrestling gold in the 1920 Olympics. Gronkowski, Rob's great grandfather and a Buffalo native, was a member of the 1924 US Olympic cycling team and owned five world records. Roehm, who is from Hamilton, Ontario, but lived in WNY for much of his life, was an Olympic gold medalist in wrestling in 1904.
Two of WNY's greatest-ever female athletes, swimmer Sue Walsh and bowler Liz Johnson, will be special guests Nov. 14, joining Simon to induct Bengough, James "Pud Galvin and Luke Urban. Bengough was a catcher for the "Murder's Row" Yankees of the 1920s, receiving for five Hall of Fame pitchers and winning two World Series. He went on to coach 18 years in the Majors. Galvin, from St. Louis, Missouri, pitched six-plus seasons for the Buffalo Bisons from 1879-1885. He became the first pitcher to win 300 games in MLB history over his 15-year career and is a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame. Urban, from Fall River, Massachusetts, was an end for the Buffalo All-Americans football team for three years and served as head basketball and football coach at Canisius College from 1921-1930. He's a member of the Canisius College Hall of Fame.
Layden and Buffalo Sabres great Craig Ramsay will guest the final show, Nov. 21. Inducted then will be Buffalo's Frank Berst, a seven-time US National Throw Champion between 1941-1950; William Leushner, an Ontarian who moved to Buffalo as a teenager and went on to win four Olympic medals, including one gold, in rifle in the 1908 and 1912 games; Frank Wright, a gold and bronze medalist in trap shooting at the 1920 Olympics from South Wales; and Buffalo Bisons hockey, which captured five Calder Cup championships in the AHL from 1940-1970. Boutet and popular former Sabres player and commentator Mike Robitaille will join the broadcast for the Bisons' induction.
The broadcasts will include an auction to benefit the GBSHOF. Items up for bid include a signed and framed Jack Eichel photo from the Winter Classic; a signed Stefon Diggs jersey; and Buffalo-area experiences from the Buffalo Bisons, Holiday Valley, Byrncliff and Brookfield and Wanakah Country Clubs. For a complete list of items, and instructions on how to bid, visit www.GBSHOF.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.