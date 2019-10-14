Gelnett, Potocki, Richley & Rosenberg are Fun Run winners

The late Lockport cross Country head coach Ron Main lives on each year in the Columbus Day Fun Run, which this year drew close to 100 runners Saturday to Roy B. Kelley Elementary School on High Street.
Students from grades kindergarten through 8th grade ran on the grass course, under ideal running conditions, said event chairman, veteran LHS boys and girls varsity cross country head coach Tim Willett. The course pavement was grass, around the back side of the building.
Willett said the course was a half-mile loop for kindergarten through fourth-grade runners, while the participating 5th grade through 8th grade participants ran a course that was two loops, totaling one mile.
Boys and girls winners were crowd in both divisions. They are as follows:
K-4 Race
• Boys winner — Evin Richley
• Girls winner — Rebecca Potocki
5-8 Race
Boys winner — Evan Rosenberg
Girls winner — Gabby Gelnett
The LHS cross country program accepted contributions to the Ronald C. Main Memorial Scholarship in honor of its beloved, long-time coach and friend who started the original Columbus Day Run many years ago.
Post race runners and guests were treated to apple cider, donuts, and apples after the event, courtesy of the Lockport Track Booster Club.
