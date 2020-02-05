Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Snow during the morning will become a mix of wintry precipitation during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low around 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.