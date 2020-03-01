Golden age of WNY pitchers remembered with Antonelli passing

Scott Pitoniak wasn’t prepared for it hit him quite so hard. On Friday, he learned that Johnny Antonelli, the best pitcher to ever come out of Rochester, had died of cancer at age 89.
“I just started crying,” said Pitoniak, the award-winning author and former sports columnist for the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. “I hadn’t cried in a long time. Then it dawned on me. My wife said, 'John was like a father figure to you'.”
Pitoniak’s dad passed away when he was 15. Scott was a baseball fan, a Yankee lover who worshipped Mickey Mantle, like many New York kids of that era. In Antonelli’s twilight years, a former Giant became a friend and link to a simple time, to the diamond legends who played the game when Scott was a boy.
It started in the early 1990s, when Pitoniak was writing for the D&C. He got a call one day from a reader named John Ricco, who invited him to lunch with a group of famous Rochester athletes who got together on a regular basis at Antonetta’s to reminisce.
Boxing great Carmen Basilio was in the group. So were Al Cervi, a Buffalo native and basketball Hall of Famer who played for the Rochester Royals, and Sam Urzetta, a former U.S. Open amateur golf champion and St. Bonaventure hoop captain.
Antonelli, who was third in the National League MVP voting in 1954 for the Giants — where he was a teammate of Niagara Falls great Sal Maglie — was Scott’s favorite.
“I just sat there and listened to them telling stories,” Pitoniak said Sunday. “Johnny was the best storyteller."
Antonelli played in New York in the glory days of Mays, Mantle and Snider. He played with Warren Spahn and Eddie Mathews, pitched against Stan Musial, Frank Robinson and Hank Aaron. He came into the NL as one of the first “bonus babies” in 1948, the year after Jackie Robinson integrated baseball.
It’s hard to fathom nowadays, but in the mid-1950s, three of the game's best pitchers were from Western New York: Spahn from Buffalo; Antonelli from Rochester; and Maglie from Niagara Falls. Over a five-year period, all three finished in the top five for league MVP.
Pitoniak became a regular at those lunch gatherings and wanted to bring those stories back to life. So he talked Antonelli into writing a memoir, which was published in 2012.
“We just clicked,” he said. “So one day a week, I would go over to his home in Pittsford. I brought my little microcassette recorder and John would flow for almost two hours. Then he would insist I join him for lunch.”
Scott saw Antonelli as the product of the great American immigrant story. His father, Gus, traveled alone on a boat to New York from Italy when he was 13. He found his way by train to Buffalo, where his grandfather had come a few years earlier from Abbruzzi to work as a railroad foreman.
Antonelli became a star left-handed hurler at Jefferson High in the Flower City. He was such a prodigy that the Boston Braves signed him right out of high school with a $52,000 bonus, the largest ever given at that point.
Baseball had instituted the “bonus baby” rule to discourage the wealthier teams (like the Yankees and Dodgers) from buying all the young players. If a team paid a certain amount to a player out of high school, they had to keep him on the MLB roster for two years.
“The average salary was around five or six thousand a season,” Pitoniak said. “Guys had to work real jobs in the offseason. So here’s Johnny, who has never thrown a pitch professionally. He’s 18. The ink hasn’t dried on his high school diploma, and he’s taking the spot of a major-league player.”
There was predictable resentment. Star hurler Johnny Sain complained to management and got a raise. Spahn, whose uncles had attended South Park High with Gus Antonelli, treated Johnny like a pariah just the same.
“He never forgave John,” Pitoniak said. “They were teammates on the Braves. John said to this day the reason he got traded was in part because Spahn was jealous of him and saw he was starting to come on after being in the service.”
Antonelli pitched sparingly in his first three seasons, going a combined 5-10. Then he served two years in the Army, where he went 42-2 for the service team and matured as a hurler. He went 12-12 in 1953 and was coming into his own when the Braves dealt him to the Giants.
It was a blessing. Antonelli blossomed in 1954, going 21-7 with six shutouts and a league-leading 2.30 ERA. There was no Cy Young at the time, but he would have won it easily. He finished third for MVP behind his Giants teammate, Willie Mays, and Ted Kluszewski.
On the Giants, his fellow Western New Yorker became a supporter and friend. Maglie was 37, in his late prime, when Antonelli arrived in ’54. They carpooled to the Polo Grounds together and were close after retirement, frequently attending banquets together in the area.
“Johnny really liked Maglie,” Pitoniak said. “They had that Western New York tie. He told me Maglie hated to fly, had a fear of flying like Jackie Jensen. He said when they started flying, Maglie had to have two martinis before the flight started to calm his nerves."
Of course, Antonelli liked everyone. He didn’t like the limelight, but when he was out on public, he would be kind and accommodating to baseball fans who approached him.
“He was good with everybody,” Pitoniak said. “My wife and I would take him and his wife and several of his grandchildren to a game every year at Frontier Field. He was in his element.
“He’d wear his 1954 World Series ring. When someone recognized him, he would hand it to them and say, ‘You want to try on a World Series ring?’ You could see how the ring got smoothed over. But that’s who he was. Whenever we were in a group, he was one of those people who wanted to make sure everyone was OK.”
Antonelli had several fine years with the Giants. He won 20 games in 1956, 19 in ’59 when they were in San Francisco. He got traded to Cleveland in 1961, then to Milwaukee. The expansion Mets offered him $38,000 to pitch in 1962, but he retired at age 31, with a career record of 126-110, 25 of the wins by shutout.
He’d had enough. Johnny had three children, and a fourth on the way, and wanted to devote more time to his family and his burgeoning tire business in Western New York. Casey Stengel, who managed the '62 Mets, joked that Antonelli must be selling a lot of those "black donuts" in Rochester.
“Johnny hated the travel,” Pitoniak said. “It got really old. He had a young family. He hated being away from them. He had the presence of mind of knowing it wasn’t going to go on forever. That’s why he took his ’54 World Series bonus winnings — around $8,600 — and bought his first Firestone Tire store.
“He became The Tire Guy. He had this outstanding Major League career. But arguably, he became more accomplished as an entrepreneur.”
Scott saw him about a month ago. Johnny’s cancer treatment seemed to be working. We was sharp as ever and seemed like his old self. But the tumors were spreading, and the end came in Pittsford on Friday. The services will be private.
“This is typical John,” Pitoniak said. “He was not a guy to call attention to himself. I would have liked to see a public outpouring. That’s what funerals are for, right?”
As we discovered with Kobe Bryant, athletes can occupy a special place in human hearts. It’s even more so when you come to know and admire an athlete in his latter days, when his body slows down and all the cheering stops.
Of the former Rochester greats who invited a local sports writer to join their lunch group, Antonelli was the last to go. It’s no surprise that it hit Scott so hard.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
