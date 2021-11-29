Hammond leads Niagara past Colgate

HAMILTON — Marcus Hammond had 21 points as Niagara defeated Colgate 70-59 on Monday night.
Hammond hit 5 of 6 from 3-point range for the Purple Eagles (3-3), who bolted out to a 13-point lead at halftime. He added nine rebounds and six assists. Jordan Cintron had 18 points, while Greg Kuakumensah scored 10. Niagara shot 54.9% from the floor for the game and scored 34 points in the paint.
Jeff Woodward had 12 points for the Raiders (3-4), who 33% nine days after shocking Syracuse 100-85 at the Carrier Dome. Ryan Moffatt added 11 points and eight rebounds. Keegan Records had eight rebounds.
Nelly Cummings, Colgate's leading scorer heading into the matchup at 18 points per game, scored five on 1-of-11 shooting. Jack Ferguson, whose 13 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Raiders, had five points on 2-of-11 shooting.
Niagara returns for its home and MAAC opener against Monmouth at 7 p.m. Friday at the Gallagher Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.