Harris, NFHS sleigh Niagara-Wheatfield

SANBORN — Proving why she's one of the top point guards in the Niagara Frontier League, Niagara Falls senior Dinah Harris did everything but feed the reindeer in the Lady Wolverines' 48-41 victory Friday night at frigid Niagara-Wheatfield.
With the win, head coach Joe Tiberi's talented team improved to 2-2 in the NFL, getting a well-timed early Christmas gift before the school holiday break.
“We're coming together at the right time,” Tiberi said. “Dinah's our team leader. Our offense runs right through her.”
Harris was spectacular, with or without the ball, setting up teammates for easy baskets throughout, while throwing up a game-high 19 points on her own. Each time head coach Gary Jackson's young Lady Falcons team seemed to be climbing back into the game, there was Harris with either a back-breaking 3-pointer or a sweet assist.
“She's calm, cool and collected out on the floor,” Tiberi said. “She's been like a calming influence on the team both on and off the court.”
A 3-pointer by sophomore Dezarae Davis and strong play inside by senior stalwart Chandler Lamar had Niagara Falls looking like it might starting pulling away early, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Niagara-Wheatfield senior Jenna Bailey and sophomore Olivia Rickard in the closing seconds of the first quarter tied the game at 8-8.
Harris scored 7 in the second quarter and NFHS got strong defensive support from senior captain Regan Amoretti, junior guard Lydia Ligammari and junior forward Jareah Currie as they opened up a four-point halftime lead, 21-17.
“I picked up my demeanor from my father. He always guided me to be the best basketball player I can be and pushed me to be the leader that I am,” Harris said.
“I also have good teammates who help me be the ball player that I am. Me being able to kick out to them and assist them and me being able to rely on them on defense and offense at the same time, it makes the game much easier. My coach is a big part of that as well. He makes sure I'm cool, calm and collected and able to bring the ball up and make good stuff happen.”
Harris' 8 points in third quarter, including a pair of tres helped the visitors climb out to a 36-27 lead after three, coasting to their second league win in four games. They're 2-3 overall.
“Chandler did a great job. Amoretti did a great job defensively and Currie a got us some big rebounds and a huge bucket down the stretch,” coach Tiberi said. “This was a great team effort and kudos to coach Jackson. That's a very well coached team.”
In this season of giving, Lamar went to the charity stripe a whopping 15 times in the game. She sank seven, adding five inside buckets to finish with 17 points.
The Lady Falcons (0-3 NFL) countered with strong play throughout from their tireless senior guard Corin Loughery, who seemed to be everywhere on the court; as well as junior forward Mackenzie Mae Smith who fought the good fight underneath, finishing with 9 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
Jackson said he was proud of his young team's effort in this rebuilding year. Three of his starters on Friday night, Rickard, Maddie Fike and Smith, are underclassmen. The lanky Fike had a solid game at both ends of the floor with eight points and eight rebounds.
“Right now, we're in a rebuilding stage,” Jackson said. “We're starting three 10th graders. We got a couple of seniors who came back, but they haven't played in a while. You never want to be in that stage, but we have a lot of heart and hustled a lot. We just got to get it together.”
