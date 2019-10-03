High school football Friday: Week 5

It's October ... is your team still in the playoff hunt?
Newfane can become our first team to clinch a playoff berth if the squad is able to win in its last Class B4 matchup Friday night at Tonawanda. The Panthers continue to bodying up defensive fronts, averaging a robust 312 rushing yards per game and are led by Garret Srock and Jaden Heers' combined 1,058 yards.
Starpoint took one on the chin last week, dropping one to Sweet Home behind the five-touchdown and 219 rushing yard performance of QB Jamel Lucas in his return from a concussion. The team will need to rebound quickly — next up is South Park, who is coming off a 72-16 drubbing of West Seneca East. Yes, you read that score right.
Niagara Falls keeps making noise, now sitting at 3-1 overall after a dominant showcase in a 38-7 win over Section V's Penfield. QB Justin Humphrey Goldsmith and WR Zion Paige shredded the Patriots and now JHG is in position to set the school's single-season passing yards record Saturday against Frontier. With under 200 yards needed to set the record, the junior QB can put the perfect bow on his Homecoming weekend, especially when he's taking on a Falcons 'D' that is allowing 40 points per game.
Wilson has taken control of Class C North after a convincing win over Akron last week. The team should be able to take the division title with league games left to play against Cleveland Hill (1-3) and Silver Creek (1-3) in the next two weeks. The Lakemen shouldn't count their eggs before they hatch though, just with the recent struggles they've had with the Eagles — Wilson has not beaten Cleve. Hill since the 2010 season.
One other team we should keep an eye on is Grand Island (2-2, 2-2 A-2) who is in a log gem in Class A-2 due to WSE, Sweet Home and Williamsville South all having the same .500 league record. The Vikings are led by RB Jack Dlugokinski (397 yards from scrimmage, 3 total TDs) and QB Ben Moskala (412 yards of total offense, 3 total TDs) offensively, while Josh Archer (4 sacks), Blake Bielec (3 sacks) and Justin Archer (3 interceptions) have buoyed the defensive unit.
Now, we're on to week five.
GAME OF THE WEEK
Starpoint @ South Park
Friday, Oct. 4
This might be the most pivotal game of the Spartans schedule, with one remaining league tilt after this against Grand Island. QB Carson Marcus (22-43, 279 passing yards, 2 pass TDs, 2 INTs) will need to be bounce back from his first multi-pick game of his varsity career. It will also help if the Spartans can establish their running game with Aidan Davis, especially a week after only mustering 17 rushing yards against Sweet Home.
Joe Carlson (10 catches, 129 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD, 1 INT return TD) did Joe Carlson things against the Panthers. He'll need to do so battling with a team whose outscored opponents 200-39 through four weeks. The senior wideout should be Marcus' key target once again, looking to get him the ball quickly to make sure DE Marqwan Fluitt (38 tackles, 10 sacks, 12 tackles for loss) does not ruin the game.
LB Jake Dean (50 tackles, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery) will need to key in on QB Mykell Hepburn (1,058 passing yards, 13 total TDs) who is one of WNY's most dynamic field generals. South Park also has three players who have rushed for at least 100 yards, led by RB Keith Jackson (290 yards from scrimmage, 6 total TDs).
The Sparks also have a deep receiving core with three receivers over the 250 yard mark. Brandan Brown is the team's top weapon outside, coming in with team highs of 19 catches, 422 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.
PLAYER TO WATCH
QB Garrett Srock — Newfane
Man oh man, when is anybody gonna start noticing that the Panthers have a stud under center? Srock may not be thrashing defenses through the air, but that's totally fine when you play in an option-based offense. What he has been doing though is running it up on everybody.
Currently tied for the WNY lead in rushing yards at 589, Srock has also accounted for seven total TDs (6 rush TDs, 1 pass TD) and an astonishing 12.8 yards per rush. His performance will be crucial, especially when you consider how stout the Tonawanda defense has played this year — the Warriors are only yielding 10 points per game and have only allowed a season high of 17 points to Depew.
With a Class B4 title on the line, Srock should be the center of attention.
NOTES:
NUMBERS ON NUMBERS
There's so many players in our area that have been snapping this year, so I wanted to show them some love. We talked about Srock and Heers at Newfane and they continue to be one of the best one-two punches around — they are the only rushing tandem in WNY where each player has accounted for over 400 yards. Heers is also second in Section VI with his nine rushing TDs.
Brayden Dunlap has been the lifeblood of the Wilson running game, averaging over 100 yards per game through four contests.
We mentioned Starpoint's Carlson earlier and he also has leads the are in receptions (31), receiving yards (530) and receiving TDs (8). Niagara Falls' Paige was also mentioned earlier and he's currently fourth in WNY with 404 receiving yards and his four receiving scores are the fourth highest in area as well.
Lockport's Josh Cooper has been no slouch either, currently seventh in Section VI with 328 receiving yards and he is third in WNY with five receiving tuds.
Quarterbacks Marcus (Starpoint) and Lockport's Nick Cascia are ranked third and fourth in pass completions, fourth and seventh in passing yards, on top of being third and seventh — all respectively — in the area amongst all passers. JHG has lifted up the Wolverines NFHS by being 12th in completions, fifth in passing yardage and sixth in passing touchdowns.
We talked about the Spartans' LB in Dean earlier too and his 50 stops rank second in WNY.
One thing that's been undersold has been the type of production the Newfane defense has had as a whole. Four of Section VI's top-13 leading tacklers reside with the black and blue, led by Heers (39, 7th overall), Josh Everett (35, 10th overall), Andy Lucinski (34, 11th overall) and Chance Caccamise (33, 13th overall). Their teammate Nick LaRock isn't too far off at 30, while Niagara Wheatfield's Bobby Zito is in the mix too with 32.
Wilson's Declan Faery and Ben Mahar keep flashing as Section VI's toughest edge rushing tandem. Faery (7 sacks, 11 tackles for loss) and Mahar (6 sacks, 16 tackles for loss) are third and fifth respectively in sacks, as well as Mahar being second in WNY in TFLs and Faery places fifth.
GI's Archer places second in the ares with his three picks, which also matches Starpoint's Carlson with the same total. NFHS defensive back Paul Rodgers (two INTs) has the third highest total and he also leads Section VI with his two defensive TDs.
NW's Matt Lysiak also leads all return men in the section in kick return yards (329) and return TDs (2).
ON THE BOARD
Our weekly Canisius report took a turn for the better after the team's 40-0 win over WNY Maritime Charter/Health Sciences in week four. QB and Lockport native Tyler Baker continues to grow, showing off his best passing performance of the year against the Commodores (16-24, 243 passing yards, 4 pass TDs, 34 rushing yards).
Niagara Falls native "JoJo" Dixon did not have a gaudy day but his 90 yards from scrimmage and three total TDs were very efficient on just 12 touches. Dixon also added two tackles and a sack on 'D.' The defense also saw a strong performance from Lockport native Amier Mohammad (5 tackles, .5 sacks).
For more from sports reporter Khari Demos, follow him on Twitter @riri_demos.
