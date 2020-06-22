A second historic member of Lockport High School's cross country team who, along with seven classmates, set a new Guinness Book of World Records in the 100-mile relay back in 1968, has died.
George Bickford has died recently of a reported heart attack in Florida, said 100-mile relay teammate Jeff Hulshoff.
Bickford, 67, along with classmates Hulshoff, Brian Brooks, Bobby Brown, Frankie Pfiel, Jim Rycena, Jeff Watkins and the late Charlie Quagliana, broke the Guinness Book of World Records mark that day, completing their 100-mile jaunt in 7:26:56 — a record that still stands today for an eight-man group.
Bickford, a 1971 graduate of Lockport Senior High School, was a member of the Lions' state-bound group of harriers that earned four straight Section VI titles en route to four straight state meet appearances.
“It was a beautiful day that day,” Bickford told the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal in an exclusive interview three years ago. “The sun was shining all day long and there was a light breeze. Our only problem was Mr. (Max) Lederer gave us new Adidas (running shoes) to wear that day and I had terrible blisters. The last two miles I was actually crying every time I got the baton. I still ran as hard as I could, but it was painful.”
The Guinness criteria for the 100-mile relay record has changed over the years, Bickford once said, but the no one has ever beaten the eight-man record. An avid bowler, Bickford chalked up six career perfect games in Lockport, Tonawanda and St. Petersburg, Florida.
