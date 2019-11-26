Hockey Day in Lockport is Saturday

LOCKPORT — Youth, Federation and alumni hockey games, sled hockey, public skating, raffles, ice bumper cars face-painting and more are on tap this Saturday at the fifth annual Howell Motors Hockey Day in Lockport event at the Cornerstone CFCU Arena.
Sponsored by Lockport Ice Arena & Sports Center Inc. (LIASC), the annual, family-oriented community celebration once again will run in conjunction with Light-up Lockport festivities happening throughout the Lock City.
The public is invited to participate in free events from 1 to 3 p.m., including face painting and public skating. Skate rentals will cost $3 or 3 canned good items, all of which will be donated to the Salvation Army.
The Penalty Box Bar/Restaurant will be hosting free cookie decorating at the KeyBank Café. Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports is also offering free sled hockey at 3 p.m.. Ice bumper cars will be available for $7 rides from 3 to 5 p.m..
One of the highlights includes a Western New York Federation Hockey League contest at 5:30 p.m., pitting the North Tonawanda Lumberjacks against the host Lockport/Niagara Falls team.
Event chairman Mike Landers is residents to join in the day’s festivities of hockey, basket raffles, public skating, sled hockey, ice bumper cars and more.
The day will commence with a cross-ice mite jamboree on the Heinrich Rink at 8 a.m. welcoming the arena's youngest hockey players from associations across Western New York.
The Kenan Rink will feature Lock Monster Youth Hockey games from 8:a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hockey excitement will continue the annual Lockport Alumni Games, featuring “Vintage” players at 1:40 p.m. and “Rookies” at 3:50 p.m.
At 3 p.m. Landers and the Hockey Hall of Fame Committee will announce it's Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Inductees. Assisting in the ceremonies will be the Lockport Blue Honor Guard and Lock Monster, Sabretooth. Pete Robinson will sing the National Anthem, while figure Skaters from the Cornerstone's in-house programs will perform a 20-minute showcase for fans to enjoy.
Located at the intersection of Grigg Lewis Way and Market Street, just south of the historic Erie Canal that runs through the heart of downtown Lockport, the Cornerstone Arena features two NHL- size rinks along with full concessions, pro shop, The Penalty Box bar/restaurant and Cornerstone Performance Training.
The facility is home to the Lockport Lock Monster and Clarence Mustangs youth hockey programs, NCCC Thunderwolves, and the Tuscarora Tomahawks box lacrosse teams.
Cornerstone also offers an array of opportunities including: youth and adult hockey, performance training, learn-to-skate, figure skating, sled hockey, Hasek’s Heroes, Buffalo Sabres Learn to Play, and public skating opportunities for everyone.
More than 150,000 players, parents, spectators, and visitors are estimated to frequent the arena annually.
For more information, visit www.cornerstoneicearena.com or contact executive director Shelley Unocic at 438.7698.
