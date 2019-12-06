Hopes high for local girls hoops programs

WILSON — One of the best players in the entire state, two returning undefeated league champions and an already formidable team that just got even better are among the highlights of this winter’s local girls high school basketball season.
Last year’s front-runners, large schools Lockport, Grand Island and Lewiston-Porter, along with small schools Wilson and Newfane, are all expected to be strong again in 2019-20, but the possibilities are endless for most other schools as well, thanks to outstanding collection of local coaches and a growing emphasis and participation numbers in summer and other off-season camps and tournaments.
Large school fanatics might want to circle Jan. 28 on their girls’ hoops calendar — not because everyone at Lockport and Grand Island high schools already have, but because you won’t want to miss the only regular-season meeting of the year between two large-school powerhouses in Western New York, the Lockport Lady Lions and the Grand Island Lady Vikings.
Those two teams, along with head coach Brian Baker’s defending Niagara-Orleans League-champion Wilson Lakewomen, are all competing against top teams from Section V in today’s “Far West Regional Re-Mix Girls Basketball Tournament” at Wilson High School. Wilson takes on Oakfield Alabama at 5 p.m., followed by Lockport vs. Avoca at 6:30 p.m.; and Grand Island vs. Elba at 8 p.m.
The Lady Vikings have yet to play a regular season game, but with tournament wins over Edison Tech and Red Jacket and an NFL Opening Day 52-23 victory at Niagara-Wheatfield on Wednesday, the Lady Lions (3-0 overall, 1-0 NFL) are already off and running.
With the return of virtually his entire roster from a year ago, head coach Joe Catalano’s Lady Lions were already expected to be a top NFL contender this year, but Lockport won the lottery with the off-season transfer of forward Camri King from Medina, one of the top N-O players over the last several years, to the Lock City, where she’s making a great team on paper look even better.
“I knew what we had after our scrimmage with Medina last year, when she really stood out,” Catalano said. “We had a strong group already coming back and the addition of three from the JV team, but experience-wise, we’re absolutely blessed. We have a bunch of players in their third and fourth years of varsity. We’ve got depth across the board.”
Lockport (13-5 last year) has outscored its opponents by more than two-to-one (157-70) so far this season, including a 70-14 win over Section V’s Edison Tech in its opener.
Leading the senior-laden Lady Lions in 2019-20 will be tri-captains King and Jasmine White, seniors, along with junior Ashlynn Johnson. While dominating in the paint, King (16 ppg) and White (14 ppg) have been on an offensive tear so far for the blue and gold. The sharp-shooting Johnson is also capable of putting up big numbers offensively.
Seniors Logan Overton, Tatiana Darrell and another of the league’s premier point guards, Daizha Webb, a four-year varsity starter, along with juniors Jailyn Gillon, Grace McKissock, Madison Abbott, Kim Hass and Brynn Witcop have also been instrumental in his team’s strong start, Catalano said.
On the Island, the Lady Vikings are once again expected to be among the top two teams in not only the Niagara Frontier League, but also all of Section VI, while showcasing the highly-touted basketball wizard, now a senior, Lydia Sweeney.
Sweeney recently signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Cedarville University next fall, where she will play Division II basketball and study physical education and health on a full scholarship. Last February, she netted 16 points and was the NFL crossover title game’s best player in a 45-33 GI win at Lockport. Sweeney, who averaged just over 19 points per game last year, went on to guide No. 2 -seeded GI (12-7) to the Class A-1 semifinals, where they lost by just a bucket to No. 6 Hamburg, which went on to lose the title game to Williamsville South.
“She’s keeping the kids accountable and trying to get us back to where we were last year,” GI coach Kristin Wegrzyn said of her leadership skills. “I know she’s very excited to work under Cedarville coach Kari Hoffman. It’s a great program and a great school, especially academically.”
Catalano, who once worked as an assistant coach at LHS, under his sister, Karen, said he recalls seeing Sweeney for the first time.
“I remember I was sitting in the stands watching the Grand Island JV team playing Lockport when Lydia was a seventh grader,” Catalano said. “I tapped my sister and said, ‘That kid is going to be special.’ But as good of a basketball player that she is, she’s an even better person. Everyone on our team thinks she’s such a nice person. She’s very respected.”
Also expected to have a big year at Grand Island are fellow tri-captains with Sweeney, senior Avery Andrews and junior Grace Carey.
“Avery played a few minutes behind Sam Bailey (now graduated) last year and has a great shot,” Wegrzyn said. “Grace lit a spark in us last year — a player that a lot of teams didn’t focus on last year and a tough gritty forward.”
Despite their strong rosters, Wegrzyn and Catalano both said they’re taking no one for granted this year.
“Lockport’s a well-rounded team, but Lew-Port’s always scrappy and not a team to be taken lightly,” Wegrzyn said.
Head coach Richard Lindamer’s Lady Lancers (8-9 last year) earned a first-round playoff win last year before bowing out narrowly in an A-2 quarterfinal at Lakeshore.
Key returners for the green and white include their senior tri-captains Maggie Waechter, Claire Skowronski and Sophie Lindamer — all four-year varsity players, senior Ryleigh Houston, a three-year varsity player; and junior Alyssa Lannon, a three-year varsity member.
The local small-school girls basketball outlook is brightest up by the lake, where head coach Brian Baker’s Dozen returns the nucleus of his starting line-up from a year ago..
The N-O favorite Lakewomen won roughly two thirds of their games a year ago, then roared into the sectional B-2 playoffs with lopsided wins over visiting Health Sciences and N-O rival Akron, advancing to the semifinal round at neutral Kenmore West High School, where they defeated top-seeded Olmsted, 43-34, before losing to Southwestern, 45-42, in the B-2 final at Buffalo State.
Key returners for the Lakemen include program staples seniors Skylar Munnikhuysen and Anna Frerichs, each with four years of varsity experience. Junior point guard Meg Mussal brings three years of past varsity experience and still three other juniors — Tori Pawlak, Kenzie Beyer and Maddy Seeley — are also varsity returners.
“We lost some girls to graduation that we can’t replace, like Sara Lewis, but with the girls we do have coming back, I like our chances, especially with the offseason that we had,” Baker said.
“Skylar’s played four years with me. Her main sport is soccer and she’ll be a preferred walk-on at UB this year, so she’s pretty excited about that and she’s put in a lot of time in the offseason. She was our leading scorer last year and with another good year this year, she’s going to be right around that 1,000-point mark. She’s just a few hundred points away.”
Seniors Emilee Muoio and Trisha Manchester have a year of varsity experience under their belts, while sophomore Isabella Lemke is also a varsity returner. Baker said he expects some of his stiffest competition to come out of N-O rival Newfane, coached by Kevin Klumpp.
“The coaching is excellent throughout the N-O. We gotta come to play every night,” Baker said.
Klumpp, who will top 100 career wins this season any day now, said he’s got six players returning — senior co-captains Lauren Boudeman and Paige Littman, juniors Rachel Chunco, Hannah Hambruch and Marah Sheehan; and sophomore Julia Dumais — who have all logged valuable minutes.
Dumais canned 11 and Chunco 10 in Newfane’s 46-29 non-league Opening Day win over JFK earlier this week.
“Offensively, I think our scoring will be balanced. We’ve got, probably, six different girls who could lead us in scoring on any given night. Defensively, we’ll be tough and quick and we’ll have a little more size than last year,” Klumpp said.
Besides Wilson, Klumpp said his team’s toughest test this season will be their game against large school Lew-Port at the upcoming Maryvale Tournament.
In Barker, head coach Dave Luckman’s Lady Raiders will return most of their roster from a year ago, when they finished 6-14.
Seniors Kylie Annable, Serena Harris, Dakota Leising, Haleigh Mason and Rachel Parfinski, as well as juniors Natalie Bruning and Sydnie Luckman, will lead the way in 2019-20.
In Middleport, the Roy-Hart Lady Rams are led by head coach Grace Swick, a former star player. Juniors Rileigh McCabe and Shelby Wolf are averaging nearly 10 points per game for the purple and white
McCabe, Wolfe and senior Paige Smith are the veterans, but juniors Miah Glen and Mya Quinn, along with sophomore Claire Halstead are looking to make a big impact.
Out in Pendleton, the Starpoint Lady Spartans will feature a modest blend of young and old, led by head coach Megan Bull, as they compete again in the Buffalo area-based ECIC.
The Lady Spartans (6-14 last year), earned a first-round A-2 postseason victory over Cheektowaga last season, before bowing out of the playoffs at top-seeded East Aurora. Key returners include seniors Jaden Mott, Kellen Daboll and Lynnea Lemieux, along with juniors Faith Lunn and Riley Schepis.
