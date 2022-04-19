Howell Motors Ford Hockey Hall of Fame to induct three classes

At long last, three deserving classes will be inducted into the Howell Motors Ford Hockey Hall of Fame.
The Hall will welcome its Classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 during a ceremony at 6 p.m. May 7 at the Cornerstone CFCU Arena in Lockport. The inductions will be threefold after ceremonies each of the past two years were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Inductees fall into four categories: players, coaches, contributors and founders.
The Class of 2020 will feature players Mike Gagliardi, Dave Scheer, Derek Roman, Kevin MacDonald and the McGrath brothers, Richard and Jim; coaches Jack Snell and Robert Goodenough; contributors Dave Welch, Randy and Janet Schultz, and the Griggs Lewis Foundation; and founders John Ottaviano, Henry Schmidt, Todd Sukdolak and John “Tate” Pitrello.
Players Jeff Shaft, Casey Bull and Steve LaTona; coaches the Urtel brothers, Donald and James; and contributor Michael Goldstein make up the Class of 2021.
Finally, players Nicholas Rosetti, Seth Hamilton and Michael O’Reilly join contributors Quentin Ernst and Ronald B. Truax in the Class of 2022.
Hall of Fame founder Mike Landers will open the ceremony. Author and Lockport native Tim Wendle will serve as master of ceremonies. Former Buffalo Sabres forward Tony McKegney will be a guest speaker.
Tickets are $25 presale, $30 at the door and $225 for a table of 10, and are available at Howell Motors Ford and Cornerstone CFCU Arena. Children under 12 are free. Admission includes hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. All proceeds will benefit the arena.
