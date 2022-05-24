The Howell Motors Hockey Hall of Fame held a long-awaited induction ceremony May 7 at Cornerstone Ice Arena in Lockport.
After postponing two years worth of inductions due to COVID-19, the Hall inducted the classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 before a crowd of nearly 300 people.
Hall founder Mike Landers opened the ceremony, then passed the torch to Lockport native Tim Wendel, an award-winning author who served as master of ceremonies.
Former Buffalo Sabres forward Tony McKegney was on hand as guest speaker and shared some words about the Lock City.
"My only connection here in Lockport was back in my playing days with the (Sabres defenseman) Jim Schoenfield and (announcer) Ted Darling," he said. "I only made it as far as their homes in Lockport.
"But now that I've been to the arena a couple of times, I discovered what a great city you have here. It is a great city with a lot to offer. And you've got something really special here with this arena."
Next up, Hockey Hall of Famer Marcel Dionne, who scored over 700 career goals, stepped in as a special guest speaker.
"I'm good friends with (legendary Sabres center) Gilbert Perreault," Dionne said. "I always admired his great stick handling ability.
"We were teammates with Team Canada and roomed together during our time on that team. One night we were talking and Gilbert says to me, 'I wish I could score goals like you.'
"I turned right around and said, 'Gilbert, I wish I could stick handle like you.'"
The Hall then inducted the three classes, broken down into players, coaches, contributors and founders.
The Class of 2020 featured players Mike Gagliardi, Dave Scheer, Derek Roman, Kevin MacDonald and the McGrath brothers, Richard and Jim; coaches Jack Snell and Robert Goodenough; contributors Dave Welch, Randy and Janet Schultz, and the Griggs Lewis Foundation; and founders John Ottaviano, Henry Schmidt, Todd Sukdolak and John “Tate” Pitrello.
Players Jeff Shaft, Casey Bull and Steve LaTona; coaches the Urtel brothers, Donald and James; and contributor Michael Goldstein were inducted into the Class of 2021.
Finally, players Nicholas Rosetti, Seth Hamilton and Michael O’Reilly join contributors Quentin Ernst and Ronald B. Truax made up the Class of 2022.
