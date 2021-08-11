Hulking Harlan Obioha commits to Niagara

A prospect once dubbed "the biggest curiosity in college football recruiting" by The Athletic is going to be a Purple Eagle.
Harlan Obioha, a 7-foot, 285-pounder from Hoxie, Kansas with offers to play Power Five college football, announced his verbal commitment join Niagara University basketball's Class of 2022 last Thursday.
"They had a plan for me," Obioha said of the NU coaching staff, which hosted him for a visit early last week. "... They showed me what they were going to do with me for four years and what plan they had and it's just something I really wanted to be a part of."
The massive man hails from a tiny town of 1,201. His high school highlight tapes for both basketball and eight-man football often came against opponents with no business attempting to compete with anyone his size. He averaged 21 points and 13 rebounds on 78% shooting as a senior.
But there's more to Obioha than a large frame. He's a deft passer on the basketball court, dropping no-look and one-touch passes to teammates when opponents collapse on him in the post. His high school football coach said he had the best hands on the team and sent him out for a final heave just before halftime one game. Obioha came down with the touchdown.
That athleticism was enough to earn football offers from the likes of Ole Miss, Arizona and Iowa State, among many others. But with must less roster room to take a flyer, basketball coaches weren't exactly knocking down Obioha's door before graduation this spring — particularly after COVID-19 cost him a summer on the AAU circuit.
He held just a couple of basketball offers, from Air Force, UW-Milwaukee and Grambling State.
That was a problem.
"I always knew I wanted to play basketball, but at the time I really wasn't getting the opportunity to that I was for football," Obioha said.
On June 15, Obioha announced he'd be reclassifying to the Class of '22 and attending Rocky Mountain Sports Academy in Fort Collins, Colorado, where he'd focus on basketball. He also returned to AAU, playing with Rocky Mountain Select.
Obioha had been on Niagara's radar for a few months. Assistant coach Bryan Smothers had chatted with RMS coach Anthony Coleman a handful of times, inquiring about the big man. When Obioha reclassified, things began to heat up.
In July, Obioha traveled to Atlanta with RMS for the NY2LA Best of the South AAU showcase. Obioha showed well enough to get some attention from Wisconsin, Marquette, Washington State and Virginia Tech, Coleman said, but Niagara kept on him.
"They recruited him," Coleman said. "That's one of the biggest things that I can kind of say about it is they weren't afraid to take the chance on him, where some smaller schools, once they see the Wisconsins or Marquettes at the game coming up and introducing themselves, they kind of fall out of the recruiting part. (Niagara) didn't hesitate or flinch one bit."
Obioha visited Lewiston from Aug. 1-3, getting a feel for the team, coaching staff and campus. The coaches extended an offer early during a dinner at The Cheesecake Factory. Obioha was sold.
"By the end of the night, we were walking out and I knew," Obioha said.
Aiding the decision was Obioha's experience running with the current Niagara players, a few of whom expressed excitement on social media when he announced his commitment.
"That's a special group and they're really going to do something special here in the next couple of years," Obioha said. "I just feel really blessed that I'll be able to be a part of it."
Obioha, who checked in at 300 pounds during his high school career, said he plans to use the next year to work on his strength and conditioning, as well as adding to his back-to-the-basket game. He'd like to show up in Lewiston next summer between 250 and 260 pounds.
Coleman already has him off to a solid start.
"It's been almost like a night and day transformation, honestly," Coleman said. "... He's worked extremely hard to drop the weight, get himself in better conditioning. He doesn't have so much of a football body anymore and (has started) to build more of a basketball figure."
Obioha's commitment is verbal, for now. He is the second member of the Purple Eagles' Class of '22, joining Donovan Hill, a 6-8 wing who committed in June. Both can officially sign with NU during the NCAA early signing period from Nov. 10-17.
Niagara is the first program in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference with two commitments for the 2022-23 season.
