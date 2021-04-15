The Purple Eagles are growing.
Niagara University men’s basketball increased in both size and number this week with the additions of Sam Iorio, a transfer forward from South Alabama, and Noah Thomasson, a junior college guard from Butler Community College in Kansas.
The 6-foot-7, 221-pound Iorio averaged 7.6 points and 3.8 rebounds as a redshirt junior last season for South Alabama, starting 11 of 25 games. The Allentown, Pennsylvania native opened his career at American University, earning a spot on the 2017-18 Patriot League All-Rookie team while averaging 14.9 points and 6.5 boards.
Iorio, who committed late last Friday, averaged 13.9 points and 6.5 rebounds as a sophomore for American, then elected to transfer. After sitting out the 2019-20 season while redshirting at South Alabama, he came down with a nasty case of COVID-19, which sidelined him for three months.
He returned just in time for the Jaguars’ 2020-21 opener and scored 16 points on just six field goal attempts in a win over Florida Atlantic. Two minutes into the next game, he took a hard spill on a layup attempt, coming down on his head and back.
Iorio missed just two games, but he said the back injury lingered all season.
“I do think I’m leaving (South Alabama) a way better basketball player than I was leaving American, but unfortunately the numbers kind of show that I ... had a big injury year,” Iorio said.
Iorio said he elected to transfer because he graduates this summer and considers this his final opportunity to make a move. The son of a longtime community college coach and former Washington General, Mike, and a the grandson of a former Villanova player, also Sam, he wants to keep playing after college.
NU head coach Greg Paulus preaches development, and that was music to the ears of a player hoping to reach the professional level.
“I just thought I’d get put in position not only where they felt I could be one of the pieces to help put a team over the top to try to compete for a championship, but also how I could keep getting better and put up some numbers to help me become a pro,” he said.
Niagara was among the first of around 50 schools to contact Iorio once he entered the transfer portal, he said, “and they stuck around to be one of the last. That speaks volumes to me.”
Iorio will remain at South Alabama to take classes into the summer, making up credits that didn’t transfer with him from American. Once he graduates, he’ll join Niagara and be immediately eligible. If he so chooses, he’ll have two seasons of eligibility due to the extra year the NCAA granted all players because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thomasson, meanwhile, started his collegiate career at D-1 Houston Baptist, where he averaged 4.2 points off the bench over 23 games. The 6-3, 190-pounder left Houston for Butler CC, where he averaged 15.0 points, 4.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds starting 23 games in one of the toughest JuCo conferences in the country.
Niagara assistant coach Kevin Devitt had recruited Thomasson coming out of high school while the former was with UAB and also coached Thomasson’s cousin, Joe, at Wright State.
The two remained in touch, and when Thomasson began to emerge as a player at the NJCAA Division I level, Devitt reached out to pitch Niagara. Eventually, Thomasson grew comfortable with the rest of the Niagara staff and committed Tuesday night.
“I’m happy to say I’m gonna be a Purple Eagle and come up to New York and play some basketball,” the Richmond, Texas native said. “This is a great staff. After talking with the guys and listening to them and realizing that, ‘Hey, these guys really want me to be here.’ You got to go where you’re wanted.”
Thomasson said he’s excited to join an established team. The Purple Eagles have only lost two scholarship players from last year’s team, though three seniors have not announced whether they’ll return for their extra seasons of eligibility. Seven current players have been at Niagara for three years.
“They’re bringing the majority of the guys back, so you know they want to win,” Thomasson said. “My freshman year when I was at Houston Baptist, I think that we had the talent but just don’t think that the culture was there for winning. And so I want to come in and win games and potentially get to the NCAA tournament. I think that’s everyone’s goal, but I think we have a real strong chance ... having guys experienced at the Division I level.”
Thomasson considers himself an on-ball guard, though he was quick to say he’ll do whatever his new coaches ask. His size will be an added element for the Purple Eagles, whose primary ball-handling guards last season were Marcus Hammond (6-2, 160), Shandon Brown (5-9) and Justin Roberts (5-10).
“I’m a streaky shooter with the chance to be a really good shooter,” said Thomasson, who shot 32% from deep last season. “I’m a guy that can really get downhill and I try to get my shooters involved as much as possible. ... I think my best game is to get my teammates involved and being a leader on the floor.”
•••
It wasn’t only additions this week for the Purple Eagles. Nick MacDonald, a sharpshooting junior-to-be wing, entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, then announced Thursday that he’d be joining his dad, head coach Mike, at Division II Daemen.
The transactions leave the Purple Eagles with 14 scholarship players for next season, assuming senior forwards Nicholas Kratholm, Jordan Cintron and Greg Kuakumensah — who have not announced their intentions — return for their extra season of eligibility. Senior guard Justin Roberts announced he will be returning, while wing Kobi Nwandu — the Purple Eagles’ leading scorer last season — left the program to pursue a professional career.
Seniors in their extra season of eligibility do not count toward each program’s limit of 13 scholarships. Niagara has three scholarships available, should it decide to use them.
