It's official: No Minor League Baseball this summer

The curtain has officially fallen on Minor League Baseball.
Though it comes as no shock to anyone, the plug was pulled the MiLB's 2020 season Tuesday afternoon. That means, for the first time in 42 years, there will be no processional baseball in Western New York.
"Although it may not be surprising given how our world has changed over the last few months, the official news that we will not have baseball at Sahlen's Field this summer is heartbreaking," said Mike Buczkowski, president of Rich Baseball Operations.
"Not being able to share with our great fans the excitement of Bisons baseball on those beautiful Buffalo summer nights is going to leave an awful void in our entire organization."
Once the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of the MLB season, it was only a matter of time before Minor League Baseball would officially be called off. Still though, there were some that held out hope.
That hope was dashed Tuesday when MLB informed the minors that its franchises would not be providing players for their affiliates. That news resulted in the first-ever cancelation of a season since the minor league's began in 1901.
"These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we have had a summer without Minor League Baseball played," MiLB President and CEO Pat O'Connor said in a press release.
"While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 of affordable family entertainment."
Toronto Blue Jays President Mark Shapiro said that the organization will still pay its minor league players through Sept. 7. And there is still an outside chance the Jays will use Sahlen's Field as a practice venue for taxi squad players.
For the Bisons staff and fans who were eager to see up-and-coming players like top pitching prospect Nate Peterson, it's tough to digest the thought of a summer without the team and game they love so much.
A 6-foot-6, 245-pound, hard-throwing righty, Pearson in ranked No. 8 on the MiLB.com top-100 prospects list and played in the 2019 All-Star Futures Game.
Fans were also looking forward to see what new manager Ken Huckaby could do to help the team solve its playoff draught and make it into the postseason for the first time since 2005.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.