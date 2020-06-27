It's time! Sully's annual baseball trivia quiz

As MLB and the players union haggled over a 60-game season this week, it was unclear what kind of baseball season was in store for the game’s long-suffering fans. But whatever happens, it’s bound to be a bummer for trivia buffs.
Really, what good is a 60-game slate for the twisted few of us who live for baseball trivia? A shortened season simply doesn’t have the same allure for statistical nuts, who are fond of such traditional milestones as 200 hits, 20 wins and 100 RBIs.
Who remembers the stats from a season cut short by labor strife, or in this case, a global pandemic? Sure, any baseball will be a relief, even without fans in the stands. And there will likely be a postseason and regulation playoff series to cherish.
But does anyone care about the five pitchers who tied with 14 wins in MLB’s strike-shortened 1981 season? Or the four players who tied for the AL lead with 22 homers that year? Or even the three Dodgers who shared MVP in a forgettable World Series? Hey, look ‘em up.
So with baseball on the horizon, I figured it was a good time to warm up the baseball trivia crowd with my annual quiz. This is the 31st year. Imagine that. I started it when Roger Maris and Hank Aaron still held the home run records, and there were no MLB teams in Florida, Arizona or Colorado.
There are 46 possible answers. Not a great uniform number, but the No. 3 man in career saves, Lee Smith, wore No. 46. As usual, all stats are from 1900 or later. I’d say 30 is a great score. When I go back a year later and do my own quizzes, I’m lucky to get half.
The point is to have fun. Let’s hope the people who keep haggling over baseball’s return keep that in mind. The 2020 quiz:
1. What’s the last year in which both leagues’ rookies of the year are now in the Hall of Fame?
2. Who was the last player to drive in 120 runs in a season without hitting 20 home runs? That season, he also led his league in batting average and steals, and won the MVP award. Nice year.
3. Name the four pitchers since World War II with 200 career wins and a .650 winning percentage.
4. Who is the only pitcher to win 20 games in a season for the Yankees and Mets? Those were his only 20-win seasons. He won the Cy Young with a third team.
5. Since World War II, only two players have had a season of 230 hits, a .360 batting average and 130 RBIs. They did it for the same franchise 23 years apart.
6. Alphabet Trivia Time! Name the seven players with 2,000 hits, last name beginning with ‘O.’
7. He tied Warren Spahn for the NL lead in wins in 1960. In June of the 1964 season, the Cards traded him to the Cubs for Lou Brock in what came to be known as one of the most one-sided trades in big-league history.
8. Name the only player with a season of 150 runs scored, 20 steals, 20 homers and 40 doubles. He was the first NL player to hit four homers in a game in the modern era.
9. In 2000, at the height of the steroid era, Todd Helton of the Rockies led the NL in batting (.372), hits (216), doubles (59), RBIs (147) and slugging (.698) and finished only fifth in the MVP voting. Who were the top four?
10. Thanks to Mike Schopp for this one. Who is the only player since Babe Ruth to lead the AL in RBIs three years in a row? Who is the last NL player to lead the league three straight years?
11. Short-term memory check: Who hit a 2-run homer in the seventh inning of Game 7 of the 2019 World Series to give the Nationals a 3-2 lead?
12. Who was the only player in the decade of the 1970s with a season of 30 homers, 125 runs and 125 RBIs?
13. Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander both had 300 strikeouts for the Astros last season. Who were the only other teammates ever to go 300-300?
14. Only one player in history has a season with 125 runs scored, 40 home runs and 35 stolen bases. Save yourself some time. It happened just last season.
15. He was the first Yankee to record 25 saves in a season. He led the AL in saves twice in three years and was fourth and third in the MVP voting those years.
16. So you think pitchers hate Coors Field? The Rockies have been in the NL since 1993 and only once has a pitcher won more than 17 games in a season. Name him.
17. The Twins set an MLB record last year by hitting 307 home runs (the Yankees hit 306). Name the eight Twins who hit 20 bombs. No one said the quiz would be easy.
18. He hit a walk-off single to end the World Series in his second year in the big leagues in 1997, and was named World Series MVP in 2010 after hitting two game-winning homers in his next-to-last season for the Giants.
19. Who were the four players who won Rookie of the Year and then MVP the next season? Since you’re weary by now, I’ll tell you they all did it in the last 40 years.
20. Who is the only league MVP who never made an all-star team? This one blew me away.
Answers to Sully’s baseball trivia quiz:
1. Eddie Murray and Andre Dawson in 1977. I suspect Ichiro Suzuki and Albert Pujols, who won the rookie awards in 2001, will be next.
2. Jackie Robinson in 1949. He’s the last NL MVP to lead the league in batting average and steals, too.
3. Whitey Ford, Roy Halladay, Roger Clemens and Pedro Martinez.
4. David Cone. He went 20-3 for the 1988 Mets and 20-7 for the 1998 Yanks. Cone went 16-5 and won the Cy Young for the Royals in the shortened 1994 season.
5. Joe Torre and Stan Musial of the St. Louis Cardinals. Torre hit .363 with 137 RBIs in 1971. Stan the Man drove in 131 runs and batted .376 in 1948.
6. Mel Ott, Al Oliver, David Ortiz, John Olerud, Magglio Ordonez, Paul O’Neill, Amos Otis.
7. Ernie Broglio. Broglio was the winning pitcher in Stan Musial’s final game in 1963.
8. Chuck Klein for the 1932 Phillies. He won the MVP that season. He won the Triple Crown in 1933 and finished second in the MVP vote to Jimmie Foxx.
9. Jeff Kent, Barry Bonds, Mike Piazza and Jim Edmonds.
10. Cecil Fielder of the Tigers led the AL from 1990-92. The last NL player to lead in RBIs three years in a row was the Reds’ George Foster from 1976-78.
11. Howie Kendrick.
12. Billy Williams of the Cubs. Williams was runner-up to Johnny Bench in the NL MVP vote in 1970 and ‘72.
13. Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling did it for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2002.
14. Ronald Acuna of the Braves had 127 runs scored, 40 homers and 37 steals. He was fifth in the MVP voting.
15. Joe Page. The left-hander had 14 wins and 17 saves in 1947, and 13 wins and 27 saves in 1949.
16. Ubaldo Jimenez won 19 games in 2010.
17. Nelson Cruz (41 homers), Max Kepler (36), Miguel Sano (34), Edwin Rosario (32), Mitch Garver (31), C.J. Cron 25), Jonathan Schoop (23) and Jorge Polanco (22). I got Schoop and Schopp in the same quiz!
18. Edgar Renteria.
19. Cal Ripken Jr. (1982-83) Dustin Pedroia (2007-08) Ryan Howard (2005-06) and Kris Bryant (2015-16).
20. Kirk Gibson. He was MVP for the 1988 Dodgers, despite hitting .290 with 76 RBIs. Something to do with his legendary leadership that season. Keep in mind, the vote was taken before his epic Series homer.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.