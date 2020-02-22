James is 7th fastest sprinter in the U.S.

HOUGHTON — Sprinters from Lockport and Niagara Falls dominated the rest of the competition with first-place finishes at Saturday’s Section VI Indoor Track & Field Meet at Houghton College.
Lockport junior Kahniya James and Niagara Falls’ senior Abraham Averhart streaked to first-place finishes in the 55-meter dash.
James set a new Section VI record in the 55m dash of 0:07.02. That ties her for the fastest time recorded in the state this season and ranks her seventh in the entire United States.
“That’s outstanding,” said Lions’ assistant coach Tim Willett. “I don’t think she realizes it, but she’s one of the fastest girls in the entire country.”
Averhart raced to victory in the boys’ 55m final, crossing the finish line first in a blazing 6.69 seconds.
Meanwhile, LHS junior Sydney Nowicki won the 1,000m run in 2:55.88, which ranks her 11th in the state, heading to the March 7 state meet at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island.
Nowicki also qualified in the 1,500m with a second-place finish in 5:00.30.
Three Lockport athletes in all qualified for the NYSPHSAA indoor state championship with Lockport junior shot putter Skylar Pointer placing third and qualifying for her second straight state meet appearance.
Skylar will compete in shot put at the state meet after she finished third on Saturday with a throw of 35-feet, 8-inches. She also placed fourth in the weight throw.
Other top performers for the Lions included Collin Thompson, who finished fourth in the 55m dash 0:06.72.
The Lady Lions’ 4-by-200m relay quartet of James, Michaela Kurbs, Aaliyah Lee and Jasmine White placed third in 1:49.87, a new school record.
Cheektowaga’s Jayden DuBard was a double winner in the boys’ shot put (56-9 3/4) and boys’ weight throw (61-4 1/2).
