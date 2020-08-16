Jays' first week in Buffalo comes to an end

BUFFALO — It may have taken a while to get there, but the Blue Jays' first week in Buffalo has concluded.
Toronto closed out its first homestand at 2-3 after dropping a pair Sunday at the Tampa Bay Rays at Sahlen Field. Despite the back-to-back losses, the team saw an uptick in production at the plate in Buffalo.
Since coming into their home away from home on Aug. 11, the Jays averaged seven runs and nearly 11 hits per game. In comparison, Toronto only averaged three runs per game prior to the homestand.
Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo knows his squad is playing well enough to compete with a top team in the American League like the Rays, but he knows it'll need to close out games more efficiently to get over the hump. But with a week filled with three extra-inning games — as well as getting adjusted to a new "hometown" — the Jays had a full plate in hand.
And with seven of their next nine games on the road — the Blue Jays host the Phillies for a doubleheader Thursday — Toronto may not feel "at home" for a while
"We're used to being on the road. We've been on the road this whole time, except for these five games," said Montoyo, whose Jays will have played 20 of their first 27 games on the road. "So we'll be fine."
One Jay who was aware of the offensive boost his team got in Buffalo was Anthony Alford, who got off the schneid with his first homer of the season in game two Sunday. Having spent several stints with the Bisons during his tenure in Toronto, Alford jokingly shared how he's been "trying to get away from this place for the last two or three years." He even told his wife they should buy a condo in the area.
Being relegated to your Triple-A affiliate during a global pandemic, though, is a much different tenor. Alford knew that was no joking matter and addressed it accordingly.
"Obviously (this time) it's different. Everyone would rather play in a big-league stadium," Alford said. "But no one could predict this whole COVID-19 situation. But at the same time, I just think that success in life isn't about what happens to you; it's how you handle it. And I think everybody in the locker room is handling this whole situation very well. A lot of positive attitudes, a lot of energy.
"We've gotta make the best of this opportunity that we get during this season."
Speaking of getting over the hump, Toronto will need the bats to stay hot in order to do so. The Blue Jays' hottest bat thus far has been Bo Bichette, who was placed on the injured list with a sprained knee following the first stanza in the doubleheader.
Bichette — who leads the team in batting average, slugging percentage and OPS — will be a major loss for the time being. But to get over that hump, pitcher Matt Shoemaker knows it'll take more than those stepping up in Bichette's absence for Toronto's youthful bunch to turn the corner.
"I don't even know if this is necessarily the right answer but just a little bit more experience," said Shoemaker, who was excellent in game two with seven strikeouts prior to his ejection after four innings of work. "These seasons are long seasons overall — it's a daily grind. I just think the more experience guys get and you see one little play can cost you a game. ...
"There's so many things with this game. Everybody's so good, you've gotta do things right a lot of the times. ... When you go out there daily and you execute everything you're supposed to execute on a daily basis, that's what when you begin to win. So like I said, we're right there."
Follow sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos.
