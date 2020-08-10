Major League Baseball is back in Buffalo. Temporarily, at least.
The Toronto Blue Jays are scheduled to play their first wave of "home" games this week at Sahlen Field when they take on the Miami Marlins today and Wednesday before a three-game weekend series with the Tampa Bay Rays.
It will mark the first time in 105 years that Buffalo will have hosted a MLB contest.
All total, the Queen City has had three major league teams. Buffalo was a member of the National League from 1879-1885.
The franchise featured all-time greats and future Hall of Famers like Dan Brouthers and James "Pud" Galvin, the majors' first 300-game winner.
The Bisons second stab at the majors came in 1890 as part of the short-lived Players League.
The Queen City's last foray into the bigs came over the course of 1914-15 when the Buffalo Blues played in the Federal League.
In 1914, the Blues finished in fourth place 80-71. The following season they dropped to 74-78 and that was it for Buffalo in the big leagues until COVID-19 forced the Blue Jays into town.
What, if anything, does the Blue Jays calling Sahlen Field home for a couple months, really do for Buffalo, especially with fans barred from the park?
"I think it's a nice showcase if we get some games on TV so we can show off our ballpark. I think our ballpark is still one of the best Triple-A parks around because it's got the size that no other park really has,"said Bisons broadcaster and Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer Duke McGuire.
"But really, if the people can't go, that's a tough deal. Sure, there's baseball here, but you can't see it (in person)."
McGuire said while the Jays and visiting clubs will give a much welcomed boost to the economy, he can definitely appreciate the hollow feeling some fans have due to the fact they are unable to attend games in the ballpark.
"That's the way I feel to tell you the truth," McGuire said. "Yeah they're playing games, but if the fans can't go and see it, what good is it really?"
The Jays calling Buffalo home has been sold as a way of promoting Buffalo and the downtown ballpark. But this past week saw all the Bison banners and signage replaced with brand new Toronto Blue Jays logos and signs.
While that was great for North Tonawanda-based Streamline Designs, the company that was hired to put up the Blue Jays swag, the fact that the Bisons presence is being wiped from the park isn't sitting well with McGuire.
McGuire's longtime best friend and a fellow Buffalo Baseball HOFer, Kevin Lester, agreed. Lester works Bisons games as an official score keeper for the International League.
They both understand that it's part of the overall effort to make the park look it's best and give visiting teams a good impression of the city and stadium. Still though, it's understandable that both hate seeing the Bisons name covered up.
"I wanted it to be a partnership between the Blue Jays and the Bison and I'm hoping it's listed as that," Lester said. "I'm hoping that's the game plan. We're not trying to turn it into Rogers Centre. Keep it Sahlen Field, Home of the Buffalo Bisons."
Lester said he is hopeful that the field and Bisons will somehow figure prominently during broadcasts.
Why not have in-game guest interviews featuring local people who can talk about and highlight the Bisons as an organization and the City of Buffalo? Do something special that can really help put a Buffalo stamp on this summer of Blue Jays baseball and maybe enhance the working relationship between the two clubs.
"Let's get Buffalo some notoriety," Lester said. "I understand that Toronto is paying for a lot of (the upgrades) but let's not just wipe Buffalo's name off it. Make it a part of the game."
Grand Island resident and Niagara Wheatfield teacher John Boutet, who is curator of the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame room inside Sahlen Field, said he is somewhat split on the Blue Jays banners covering up Bisons logos. He understands why it's being done, but the Buffalo guy inside him hates to see the Bisons fade into background.
But ultimately Boutet feels this is a unique occurrence in Western New York sports that should be celebrated.
"It is unique and it is cool. It puts us in a national spotlight," Boutet said. "I think any kind of positive recognition we get is good because ya know, Buffalo, we need all the positive thoughts and recognition we can get. This is cool for us."
The fact that the Blue Jays attempted to find an MLB ready park elsewhere before settling into Sahlen Field was upsetting to a large amount of local sports fans.
Boutet said he hopes people will understand that the search for a big league stadium wasn't a knock on the facilities at the downtown ballpark. It was just about trying to give the Jays every advantage to win, just like every other MLB club.
That, Boutet says, is all part of being an affiliate.
"We are the minor league affiliate and that's what affiliates do," Boutet said. "Everything is geared towards the big club. Look at high school. JV could be rolling along with a 12-0 record and guess what? We just took your three best guys up to varsity. That's what the JV club does. The JV club services the big club. So we gotta look at it like that. We're here for them and that's what we signed up for."
Fans or no fans, Bisons recognition or not, there's still an MLB team in Buffalo for this shortened season.
"We're getting some good stuff out of it," Boutet said." We're getting new paint job. We're getting new lights, a new infield, so that's cool too. At zero cost to us."
