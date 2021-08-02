Lockport’s “Son of a Legend” continues to build his own.
Joe Taylor won the World Kickboxing Association North American and Ground Force cruiserweight championship titles during a July 24 bout at the Kenan Center Arena, stopping Minnesota’s Thomas Jenkins with a hard right hand for a second-round knockout.
The win moves Taylor, the son of the late Lock City professional boxer Johnnie Taylor, to 9-2 with six KOs for his career as a professional kickboxer.
“It adds to the collection,” Taylor said. “I’m No. 1 in the U.S.A. for WKA at cruiserweight, the pro champion. Now North American champion, a world title hopefully in December.”
Taylor made a point to thanks his sponsors, Papa Leo’s, Avant Realty, Project CKC and Gypsum Systems, among others, as well as promotor Rich Mitchell, who heads Ground Force from Batavia, after the victory.
Also victorious on the card was Fanessa Mcaa, who Taylor trains at his gym, JT’s MMA. She earned a unanimous decision in just her second amateur kickboxing bout.
While Mcaa’s career is just getting started, Taylor knows his is nearing its end. The 37-year-old said he plans, ideally, on four more fights, starting Oct. 9 during a King of the Cage mixed martial arts card at the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino. Taylor has a 3-0 professional MMA record.
In December, he wants to chase a kickboxing world title right at home in Lockport. Taylor then wants to return to MMA for a February fight in California before a potential sendoff fight back at home next summer.
In the meantime, Taylor is focused on building his career behind the scenes. He’s planning to expand JT’s MMA to a full sports and recreation space, and just purchased the lot at 322 Hawley Street.
“We want to build a team, get a rec center for training,” Taylor said. “Just keep climbing.”
