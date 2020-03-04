Kaufman, Velocity swimmers shine at qualifier

TOWN OF TONAWANDA — Velocity Aquatics had an impressive finish at the 2020 Niagara Silver Championship Qualifier, held recently at the Town of Tonawanda Aquatics Center.
Drew Kauffman led the way, placing first in the boys 15-18 200 backstroke with a time of 2:09.71.
In addition six more Velocity swimmers qualified for championships.
Their top-8 finishers from Velocity were Kaufman, James Martino, Beth Case and Joseph Skoumpris.
“We had 61 athletes compete and we finished fourth as a team with 1,422.5 points,” reported coach Danielle Andalora-Sherman.
Top-16 finishers from Velocity were Emily Essary, Jackson Reese and Sam Call.
Among those planning to compete in the Gold Championships this weekend in Ithaca for the 12-Unders are Velocity swimmers Joseph Skoumpris, Sam Call, James Martino and Beth Case.
Drew Kaufmann will compete at the Senior Gold Championships the following weekend at ECC Burt Flickinger Acquatics Center in Buffalo.
For more information on how to join Velocity, call 857-0755 or visit velocityniagara.com.
